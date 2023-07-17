‘Heartbroken’ Danielle Lloyd admits ‘I don’t want to leave my kids’ as she awaits cancer biopsy results

Danielle Lloyd has shared her “heartbreak” as she awaits the results of a cancer biopsy.

The model, who is a mum of five, was rushed to hospital six weeks ago suffering from heavy bleeding. Danielle thought she was experiencing a miscarriage but doctors discovered cysts on both her ovaries and a thickened lining of the womb.

She is now awaiting the results of a biopsy as doctors check for endometrial cancer. Danielle has also been warned that she’s facing a hysterectomy, that will put her into early menopause.

Speaking to OK!, Danielle said the thought of not having baby number six is “heartbreaking”. The star, who is 39, said: “In some ways it is heartbreaking, I sometimes can’t imagine never having a little baby again.”

I just can’t stop crying and have said to Michael: ‘I don’t want to leave my kids.’

She also revealed that when doctors told her it could be cancer, she immediately thought she was “going to die” and shared her fears for her children with husband Michael O’Neill.

“When you hear the word cancer, you just think, ohmy god, I’m going to die. I just can’t stop crying and have said to Michael: ‘I don’t want to leave my kids.’ I’m trying to stay positive for them, but it’s been horrendous. I’m sat here every day thinking, am I going to be okay?”

‘I have five kids I’m thankful for’

Coming to terms with the fact that she won’t have any more children has been a struggle for Danielle.

She is already mum to sons Archie, 13, Harry, 12, George, nine, from a previous relationship and son Ronnie, five, and daughter Autumn, 20 months, with husband Michael.

Danielle said: “The doctor has advised me not to have any more children and whatever the results. I have thickening of the womb which can eventually lead to cancer anyway. I’ve spoken to a few friends who were like: ‘Oh god, are you ready to go through menopause?’’ But I do have five kids which I’m thankful for.”

After the birth of Autumn in November 2021, Danielle shared her hopes of having baby number six. At the time she said that she wanted an “even number” of children.

