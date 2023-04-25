Daniel Radcliffe has welcomed his first baby with girlfriend Erin Darke, with the new family of three being spotted out in New York City earlier this week.

A spokesperson for the much-loved Harry Potter star confirmed the couple were expecting their first baby back in March. Sources at the time claimed they had only told their friends and family “recently”.

And, while it’s not known if Daniel and Erin have welcomed a baby boy or girl, the actor did appear to give a nod to the baby’s gender during a stroll around town.

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke have welcomed their first baby, it’s been reported (Credit: Cover Images)

Daniel Radcliffe welcomes first baby

The Harry Potter star, 33, met Erin, 38, in 2012 on the set of Kill Your Darlings in 2012. They have now been together for more than a decade.

And kids were clearly on their minds back in 2020 when Daniel spoke to People about the first time he met Erin. Speaking about a sex scene they had in the film, he said: “It’ll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other. Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other. So there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting.”

Daniel is so excited to be a dad.

Fast-forward a couple of years and Daniel has now been seen pushing a pram in New York, having welcomed his first baby.

Perhaps giving a nod to the baby’s gender, the baby’s pram was dark blue. A white muslin dotted with blue trees shielded the baby from photographers.

The actor looked every inch the doting dad as he pushed the newborn in a pram while Erin followed closely behind.

Daniel was said to be ‘thrilled’ at the prospect of becoming a dad (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Thrilled’ to become parents

Speaking ahead of the birth, a source close to the couple told The Mirror: “Daniel and Erin could not be happier to be expecting. They are absolutely thrilled, and can’t wait to become a family of three. They told their families and friends recently. It’s an incredibly exciting time.”

Meanwhile, a source added to The Sun: “Daniel is so excited to be a dad. His relationship with Erin is really special. Everyone thinks they will be amazing parents. They have kept it pretty quiet up until now but she can’t hide her bump any more.”

