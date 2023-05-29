Former Love Island winner Dani Dyer has revealed the names of her newborn twins.

The 26-year-old mum-of-three, who won the fourth series of the reality show in 2018, shared a snap of the newborn girls wearing personalised babygrows, announcing that they’re called Star and Summer.

Dani has kept with the ‘S’ theme – the reality TV star already has a two-year-old son called Santiago with ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence. She announced in January that she was expecting twins with her footballer boyfriend Jarrod Bowen. And a week ago, she gave birth.

Dani and Jarrod have been together since 2021 (Credit: Cover Images)

Dani Dyer reveals twins’ adorable names

Last week, Dani shared a first photo of the twins asleep together on Instagram, but hadn’t shared their names until this morning (May 29).

Fans were quick to send comments of support on her Instagram post, and the names appear to be well-received. One said: “Cute names!! Beautiful babies” Another added: “Such beautiful names for beautiful girls.”

Our first week together and enjoying every moment of the newborn bubble.

Along with the photo of the twins in their matching outfits, she shared a photo of herself in hospital holding one of the girls, with Jarrod sitting by her side holding another. In another cute snap, big brother Santiago is seen smiling while he holds one of his new sisters.

The grandparents have met the new arrivals, too. Dani’s dad, actor Danny Dyer, was sat next to Jarrod as the pair held a twin each, and commented that he “can’t stop smiling”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♡ Dani Dyer ♡ (@danidyerxx)

‘So excited’ to be a family of five

Dani wrote alongside the photos: “Our first week together and enjoying every moment of the newborn bubble. It’s been amazing watching Santi be a big brother. He has melted my heart in ways I couldn’t imagine and he just feels like such a big boy all of a sudden. My heart feels so so full and so excited for our journey together as a family of five.”

Read more: As Molly-Mae calls baby Bambi Fury (oh deer!), the most ridiculed ever celebrity kids’ names

So what do you think of Dani’s baby name choices? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know.