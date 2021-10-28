Dani Dyer has sparked speculation that she’s pregnant with her second child.

The former Love Island star is already mum to son Santiago, who turns one in January.

And, after Dani posted a new picture on Instagram, her fans went wild with baby number two speculation.

Dani Dyer and her adorable baby boy Santiago (Credit: Instagram)

What did Dani Dyer post on Instagram?

Dani shared a picture of herself pushing a double buggy.

Son Santi was sitting in one seat, while the other was left empty.

And, at first glance, this appears to be where the speculation come from – and it was led by none other than a soap star pal of her dad Danny’s.

What did fans say about the picture?

Danny Hatchard, who played Mick’s son Lee Carter in EastEnders, was one of the first to comment.

With a laughter emoji, he giggled: “Thought you was announcing a second bubba then.”

And he wasn’t the only one to think so.

One fan commented on his post: “Genuinely thought that too.”

“Seriously thought this was a pregnancy announcement lol,” said another, who added: “Maybe it is!”

Another added: “2 babies?!”

However, although Dani has neither confirmed nor denied she’s with child, it appears the post was simply to advertise the buggy.

She captioned the post: “You asked and we delivered.

“@mybabiieofficial and I have added this stunning black geometric double stroller to my range.

“It’s so lightweight and easy to manoeuvre.”

Dani’s ex Sammy Kimmence is in prison (Credit: Splash News)

Who is Dani Dyer dating now?

The post came just days after Dani broke her silence on her relationship ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.

He is currently in prison for fraud for three and a half years after he conned two pensioners out of £34,000.

Opening up on her dad’s podcast, Dani said: “Obviously, I will always have a relationship with Santi’s dad, it’s very different when you have children.

“You’re tied together by blood and you’re always going to have a relationship there. But there’s still a line.”

“Why would you want to be friends with an ex? You want to move on with your life.”

Dani is now rumoured to be seeing West Ham Utd footballer Jarrod Bowen.

