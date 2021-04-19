Dani Dyer says she was in tears after she struggled to fit into her clothes.

The new mum, 24, welcomed her son Santiago in January this year with her partner Sammy Kimmence, 24.

The former Love Island star enjoyed a day of drinks in the sun with her mates this weekend.

But she took to Instagram beforehand to lament about her baby weight gain struggles.

Read more: The Queen’s 95th birthday portrait plans ‘shelved’

Sharing an ultra-glam selfie, she explained: “Four thousand tantrums later of nothing fitting me I’m finally ready… Some days I love my post-partum body, other days it really is hard, I’m not going to lie. I turned into a teenager crying over clothes today…”

Dani Dyer says she was in tears over her clothes not fitting (Credit: SplashNews)

However, she seemed to cheer up as soon as she was out and about.

And she went on to share plenty of happy snaps with her friends on Saturday.

In one pic she is clutching to an Aperol Spritz, jokingly captioned with: “Mumma is out.”

Read more: Oti Mabuse confirms when she is leaving Strictly Come Dancing

Dani gave birth to her little boy on January 23 of this year.

She’d planned to have a natural birth, but was forced to have a caesarean.

Dani shared this relatable image on social media (Credit: Instagram)

While speaking on the podcast Sorted with the Dyers, she recalled her tough birthing experience to her EastEnders actor dad Danny Dyer.

She explained: “Obviously I had to have a caesarean in the end and I was crying about that, because I never planned that, I never wanted a C-section.

“I know they’re very common and I know they happen but I never wanted that, it was never in my birth plan.

“So I started feeling like a failure, it’s ridiculous. So the baby didn’t want to come out basically, he didn’t fancy it.”

What’s more, she says she can’t quite believe she’s a mum now.

Dani with her partner Sammy (Credit: SplashNews)

Dani added: “I honestly can’t believe it, he’s finally here, our little boy. I never thought I’d meet him. I felt like it was going on and on.

“But me and Sammy are so in love with him. He’s just so perfect and the feeling is just incredible, I can’t put into words how it feels.”

Meanwhile over on Instagram she announced the birth of Santiago with: “After a very long day and night, finally, our special little boy arrived 23/01/2021.

“Weighing 7 pounds. We are in a complete baby bubble and enjoying every moment, can not believe he is ours, completely in love and so grateful to be his mummy.

“Sending all my love to all the other mommas-to-be out there in lockdown… the best experience ever, will never forget this day.”

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.