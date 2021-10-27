Dani Dyer breaks her silence on Sammy Kimmence
News

Dani Dyer finally breaks silence on ex Sammy Kimmence after he was jailed

Sammy is the father of her child

By Paul Hirons
| Updated:

Dani Dyer has finally broken her silence on her relationship with jailed ex Sammy Kimmence.

The former Love Island star, 25, faced heartbreak when Sammy was sent down for fraud for three and a half years after he conned two pensioners out of £34,000.

And now Dani, after a long period of silence, has opened up about the relationship.

Dani Dyer breaks her silence on Sammy Kimmence
Dani and Sammy in happier times (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Dani Dyer say about Sammy Kimmence?

Speaking on her dad Danny Dyer’s podcast, Sorted, the star opened up about her relationship with her ex and the father of her baby son, Santi.

“You are never really friends with your ex-boyfriend,” she said.

Read more: Dani Dyer’s little boy is the cutest Halloween pumpkin you will ever see

“It’s a little bit different in my situation.

“Obviously, I will always have a relationship with Santi’s dad, it’s very different when you have children.

“You’re tied together by blood and you’re always going to have a relationship there. But there’s still a line.”

Dani said she would always be tied to Sammy (Credit: YouTube)

She continued: “Why would you want to be friends with an ex? You want to move on with your life.

“You split up for a reason.

“I feel like if you’ve split up with someone just leave it.”

Dani is now rumoured to be seeing West Ham Utd footballer Jarrod Bowen.

Dani and Danny enjoy a special bond

When Sammy received his sentence earlier this year, dad Danny gave his daughter all the love and support she needed after the trauma.

Not long after Dani got the news, father and daughter jetted off for a family holiday together.

Read more: Dani Dyer escapes UK with dad Danny and son Santiago after boyfriend Sammy is jailed

And not having Sammy around is not holding her back when it comes to being a mum.

Dani often takes to Instagram to show how quickly Santi’s growing and how cute the tot is.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Mrs Brown's Boys
Mrs Brown’s Boys cast pay tribute as show is rocked by Covid death
Could Our Yorkshire Farm be axed after Amanda and Clive Owen admit ‘rocky patch’ in marriage?
Phil Collins
Phil Collins to be questioned over claims he didn’t shower or brush his teeth for a year
Gordon Ramsay and his daughter Tilly Ramsay, who was targeted by Steve Allen
Gordon Ramsay makes surprising confession as he finally speaks out on Tilly’s fat-shaming furore
David Vic Emmerdale
Emmerdale: David and Victoria raising fans’ suspicions in disaster aftermath
Asha Stu Coronation Street
Who is Stu in Coronation Street? Where have you seen actor Bill Fellows before?