Dani Dyer finally breaks silence on ex Sammy Kimmence after he was jailed

Dani Dyer has finally broken her silence on her relationship with jailed ex Sammy Kimmence.

The former Love Island star, 25, faced heartbreak when Sammy was sent down for fraud for three and a half years after he conned two pensioners out of £34,000.

And now Dani, after a long period of silence, has opened up about the relationship.

Dani and Sammy in happier times (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Dani Dyer say about Sammy Kimmence?

Speaking on her dad Danny Dyer’s podcast, Sorted, the star opened up about her relationship with her ex and the father of her baby son, Santi.

“You are never really friends with your ex-boyfriend,” she said.

“It’s a little bit different in my situation.

“Obviously, I will always have a relationship with Santi’s dad, it’s very different when you have children.

“You’re tied together by blood and you’re always going to have a relationship there. But there’s still a line.”

Dani said she would always be tied to Sammy (Credit: YouTube)

She continued: “Why would you want to be friends with an ex? You want to move on with your life.

“You split up for a reason.

“I feel like if you’ve split up with someone just leave it.”

Dani is now rumoured to be seeing West Ham Utd footballer Jarrod Bowen.

Dani and Danny enjoy a special bond

When Sammy received his sentence earlier this year, dad Danny gave his daughter all the love and support she needed after the trauma.

Not long after Dani got the news, father and daughter jetted off for a family holiday together.

And not having Sammy around is not holding her back when it comes to being a mum.

Dani often takes to Instagram to show how quickly Santi’s growing and how cute the tot is.