Dani Dyer berated by fans for seemingly ignoring lockdown rules

Actress and 2018 Love Island winner Dani Dyer has got her fans all riled up during the coronavirus lockdown.

The 24-year-old is alleged to have been hopping between her own home and that of her parents.

Dani has been sharing her lockdown shenanigans to her some 3.3. million Instagram followers.

However, what some have taken to be a failure to stay in one place is not in line with the coronavirus lockdown rules.

Dani is very close to her EastEnders actor dad Danny Dyer (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

The star shared several images and videos of her enjoying cosy home time with her boyfriend, Sam Kimmence.

But then she has continually shared images and videos of her spending time at her parents' home.

She has shared a video of her enjoying a roast dinner with her family as well as trying out TikTok with her mother.

Although they are believed to live only a short drive away from one another, the government has issued a warning against visiting relatives during the lockdown.

Yet tells everyone to stay at home?

The strict government lockdown rules are as follows: "Only go outside for food, health reasons or work (but only if you cannot work from home). If you go out, stay two metres away from other people at all times. Wash your hands as soon as you get home.

Dani is used to being out and about as an actress and influencer (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

"Do not meet others, even friends or family. You can spread the virus even if you don't have symptoms."

As Dani poses in front of a mirror in her parents' luxurious kitchen in one Instagram shot, several of her fans slammed her actions.

One irritated user wrote: "Stay at home? Unless you are you and you travel between homes?"

And another posted: "She's isolating at her home with her boyfriend. Yet still going to her parents down the road. Yet tells everyone to stay at home? Figure that one out."

The caption of the post even indicated she was feeling a little restless.

She lamented that she wasn't sure what to post during lockdown and how to keep her army of fans satisfied.

She wrote: "I am LOVING this weather. Feel like it instantly makes you feel better. Hope everyone is doing ok.

"I find it really hard on social media to keep up on what to do or what to post as I’m still figuring out how to keep myself entertained during this time.

"Working out and learning how to cook new things is definitely something I’m enjoying. Love you all and hope you are all keeping safe and enjoying the sun (hope it lasts) xx."

ED! has contacted Dani Dyer's representatives for comment.

