Dani Dyer, who recently welcomed baby son Santiago, has hit out at mum-shamers.

The Love Island star is a new mother, and regularly shows off her baby boy Santiago on social media.

The reality star has her adorable little one with her boyfriend, Sammy Kimmence.

Dani Dyer hit back at fellow mums on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Stories)

What did Dani Dyer say on Instagram?

After posting a picture of Santiago wrapped up in a coat and a woolly hat, Dani was forced to speak out and defend herself.

Dani revealed that some parents had messaged her shaming her for making her son wear such a warm outfit if they were going to be in the car.

Dani, 24, hit back: “It’s mad the messages I get as a new mum.

“My child was not in the car in the outfit. He just goes on walks with that outfit on.”

“I’m not going to overheat my child, don’t worry about it,” added the star.

Dani gave birth just three weeks ago.

She’s not been shy about documenting her journey as a new mum on Instagram.

Dani welcomed her son last month (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What did Dani Dyer say about the name of her baby son?

Dani revealed her son’s name during an episode of the popular podcast she hosts with her superstar dad, EastEnders favourite Danny Dyer.

Actor Danny said: “So this episode is going to start a bit differently as we’ve got some massive news. It’s [expletive] huge.

“Because… I’m a Granddad! Yeah, Granddad Danny is what I’m now known as.

“And Dani has sent a voice memo to update us, which I think is very, very lovely.”

Dani then announced her little one’s name to the world.

She said: “I honestly can’t believe it, he’s finally here, our little boy. I never thought I’d meet him. I felt like it was going on and on.

“But me and Sammy are so in love with him. He’s just so perfect and the feeling is just incredible, I can’t put into words how it feels.

“I know you’re all probably wondering what we’ve called him.”

The reality star added: “There’s been a lot of assumptions going on, some are actually really funny to be fair, but his name is Santiago.”

“Sending all my love to all the other mommas to be out there in lockdown.. the best experience ever will never forget this day.”

