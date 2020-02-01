The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Saturday 1st February 2020
Dancing On Ice's John Barrowman addresses rumours he's Unicorn on The Masked Singer

Is he the famous face behind the mask?

By Rebecca Carter

John Barrowman has addressed rumours he's on ITV's new talent show, The Masked Singer.

Many fans were convinced the Dancing On Ice judge was behind Unicorn but it seems John isn't letting anything slip.

Speaking at the National Television Awards earlier this week, John was asked whether he is currently performing on the show.

John refused to reveal if he's Unicorn (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

He told Heart: "If I was The Masked Singer, I wouldn't tell you, and if I wasn't The Masked Singer, I wouldn't tell you either."

John was recently asked about the rumours during Dancing On Ice last month.

f I was The Masked Singer, I wouldn't tell you, and if I wasn't The Masked Singer, I wouldn't tell you either.

Host Phillip Schofield said: "If last night's show is anything to go by it seems one of our judges is leading a secret life."

His co-star Holly Willoughby asked: "Right John Barrowman I’m only going to ask you this once. Are you or are you not moonlighting as a Kate Bush loving Unicorn?"

Some fans think John is Unicorn (Credit: ITV)

Admitting he couldn't say, Holly asked if she could borrow his outfit and he said: "You’d have to rip it out of my closet if I had it."

At the time, viewers were convinced John was behind Unicorn.

One person said on Twitter: "The unicorn has to be John barrowman and when/if they unmask him and it’s not I will be super shocked.."

Another wrote: "John Barrowman is 100% the unicorn on #TheMaskedSinger the 'fabulous' statement was a huge giveaway."

A third added: "Are they getting it this wrong on purpose? Unicorn is clearly John Barrowman."

Meanwhile, others think it's too obvious to be John.

One wrote: "Is the unicorn pretending to be John Barrowman? But actually he’s not?!"

Another said: "I honestly don’t think the unicorn is John Barrowman. I’ve seen him live three times now and he has much better vocal control and stamina than that. But I also don’t have a clue who else it could be."

The Masked Singer continues tonight on ITV at 7pm.

