Dancing on Ice 'will return in 2021 with top budget for talent' amid coronavirus pandemic

Dancing On Ice will return in 2021 with ITV bosses lining up a bumper budget to secure top celebrities.

The Sun reports that casting for the next series has already started.

The professional skaters could meet their celebrity matches as soon as July.

Joe Swash was this year's winner (Credit: ITV)

The coronavirus pandemic had thrown the TV industry into limbo.

But now that lockdown measures are easing, broadcasters are looking at safe ways to work.

That could mean there are no delays to Dancing on Ice.

Social distancing

“It takes some time to get the celebs up to speed so they’ll spend a lot of time on the ice to make sure they’re definitely keen to go ahead."

Bosses will only confirm the stars after this phase.

“All training will be done safely and with the teams abiding by social distancing rules.”

This year's series was a ratings hit.

As well as winner Joe Swash, it featured Gemma Collins and Maura Higgins.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield present Dancing on Ice (Credit: ITV)

Growing popularity

The insider continued to say that Dancing on Ice has grown in popularity after the last few years - and they want to capitalise on that.

“The budget for talent has been inflated so they can splash out on a couple of really big names," the source said.

Previously, ITV bosses had formulated a 'plan b' of what to do if filming was impossible.

They filmed and edited a series of "best moments" from previous shows.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are expecting to return as hosts, while Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will reprise their roles as judges.

John Barrowman joined the panel on the last series, alongside fan favourite Ashley Banjo.

ITV would not comment about when it would return to air.

