Dancing On Ice judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have confirmed the show will definitely “be back” after being axed.

The popular reality series has been cancelled this week following a series of injuries.

However, the former Olympic champions insist the show will be back – and better than ever!

Torvill and Dean have spoken out about Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice: What did Torvill and Dean say?

Appearing on Lorraine today (February 19), Jayne and Christopher spoke to host Ranvir Singh.

Jayne, 63, said: “We’re all sad, because everyone has worked so hard trying to put the show on in the first place.

Read more: Dancing On Ice fans beg Joe-Warren Plant to return to show after his quarantine ends

“Every week there was something happening. But on a positive side, all of our celebrities will have an extra week to work on their routine, so I’m looking forward to seeing some great routines when we come back.”

The skating duo also discussed this year’s endless injuries.

The Dancing On Ice judges appeared on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Hamish Gaman recently became the show’s latest drop out.

Meanwhile, Billie Faiers and Denise van Outen were also forced to quit.

The skating duo open up on injuries

Discussing the injured celebs, Chris, 62, explained: “I don’t think it’s any more than normal.

“It’s just been reported a little bit more. But having said that, we have a great team who look after everybody and get them back to fitness.”

Chris insisted the show will ‘be back’ (Credit: ITV)

Jayne added: “We have this little saying, ‘If you’re not falling, you’re not trying’.

“But in that respect, we don’t want people to push themselves too far that they do get injured. We’re always taking precautions with that and giving advice.

I’m looking forward to seeing some great routines when we come back

“As Chris said, we always have some injuries and we always say to our reserves, ‘Don’t think that you won’t be in the show’. Nearly every season, we end up using one, and this year we’ve used both reserves.”

Furthermore, Chris ended the chat by insisting the show will “be back”.

The ITV show isn’t on this weekend (Credit: ITV)

Why was Dancing On Ice axed this week?

In a statement, ITV confirmed there would be no live show on Sunday February 21.

The broadcaster said: “Each week our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times.

Read more: Dancing On Ice fans beg Joe-Warren Plant to return to show after his quarantine ends

“The welfare of all of those involved is important to us and we felt it prudent to take a week’s break at this juncture.”

Furthermore, they added: “Continuing to make the best TV for our viewers is of paramount importance to us and we look forward to resuming the competition next week, with the show back live on Sunday 28th February.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.