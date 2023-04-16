Dancing On Ice star hits out at ‘lies’ in relationship update following split

Dancing On Ice finalist The Vivienne has lashed out at a Twitter user following her recent split.

The drag star announced the end of her relationship to husband David Ludford after five years last week.

She updated fans on Instagram with a post that read: “As many may have noticed, David and I have been apart recently. We have made the decision to part ways after an amazing five and a half years. We are still very much friends, but sometimes life gets in the way and people grow apart.”

The Vivienne and Dancing On Ice skating partner Colin Grafton were runners-up in the series earlier this year (Credit: Dancing On Ice YouTube)

The Vivienne latest news

However, in the Insta post’s caption, the telly fave made it crystal clear to anyone making allegations suggesting otherwise that her DOI skating partner was nothing to do with her break-up.

The Vivienne wrote at the time: “And just [so]everybody knows as I’m already seeing tweets… This has nothing do with Colin my Dancing On Ice partner. We are very good friends and never involved romantically, Colin is in a relationship. Thank you.”

And on Saturday (April 15) evening, Colin also slapped down false claims on Twitter after The Vivienne slammed yet another troll for their “lies”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE VIVIENNE (@thevivienne_)

‘Lies’

The anonymous online abuse alleged the DOI 2022 runners-up are “currently dating”.

“LIES! I’m not seeing anybody and was nothing to do with Colin,” The Vivienne replied.

The Vivienne and Colin Grafton rehearsing on the rink (Credit: ITV.com)

The troll then went on to claim ‘they knew what they saw at the hotel’, adding a winking emoji to their made-up claims.

But Colin wasn’t having any such nonsense either, dismissing it: “We don’t stay at hotels during Dancing On Ice but good try.”

This is completely false.

He also told the troll: “Viv is an incredible friend and skating partner. This is completely false.”

And other supporters of The Vivienne also chipped in by telling the troll where to go.

“Spreading misinformation like this hurts all the people implicated,” said one fan.

They added: “Keep out of private business and keep our queen’s name out your mouth.”

Read more: Our Yorkshire Farm star tipped for I’m A Celebrity and Dancing On Ice

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.