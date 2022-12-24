Dancing On Ice star Donna Air horrifies fans as she fractures spine

Actress and Dancing on Ice Star Donna Air has revealed that she has fractured her spine in two places.

On Instagram last night, the 43-year-old shared a snap of herself in a neck brace along with a long caption explaining to her fans.

The Dancing on Ice star shared the news with her Instagram followers (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Donna Air Instagram post

In the post she explained that she was excited to recover in order to see her fans again and also thanked her friends and family for keeping her positive while she was recovering.

Donna captioned the post: “Well, the year has ended with a bang. Just when I thought this Christmas would be without restrictions – I have managed to fracture my spine in two places.

“I guess sometimes we are stopped in our tracks and reminded yet again to keep it simple. Looking forward to seeing so many of you when I am back in my dancing shoes.

“Grateful to my nearest and dearest who have kept me smiling these past two weeks, especially @freyaaspinalll AKA ‘The elf who saved Christmas’.

“A natural COO and the most expert of shoppers. Sending you all lots of love, Happy Christmas everyone & to those facing their own challenges, remember this too shall pass.”

Fans send well wishes

Donna’s fans took to the comments of the post to send their wishes to her.

One fan said, “What a bloody shame, look after yourself and make sure you get yourself a bell for assistance”

Another exclaimed, “Crikey get better soon take it easy. You’re rocking the neck brace”

“Sending love. You’ll bounce back in no time”

“Oh no! Wishing you a speedy recovery, Donna. Hope you manage to have a nice Christmas and all the best for 2023” said another.

Life after Dancing on Ice

Donna appeared on Dancing on Ice in 2018 where she was partnered with professional dancer Mark Hanretty.

After being seventh out of the competition, Donna then went on to star in BBC drama The Split.

She revealed in 2020 that she was taking a break and “having some Donna time” where she researched Buddhism and stopped attending parties.

Donna also revealed during lockdown that she had gained two jean sizes after struggling to put weight on for years.

At the time, she expressed: “I’ve gone up two jeans sizes during lockdown and it’s never, ever happened in my life no matter how much I’ve tried, so I’m actually quite happy about it. I kind of like my new curves.”

