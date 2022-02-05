Dancing On Ice contestant Brendan Cole defended himself on social media following reports he was involved in a row with a taxi driver.

Pictures obtained by The Sun published yesterday (Friday February 4) seemed to show Brendan, 45, angrily confronting a driver.

And even though the ex Strictly pro admitted swearing during the incident, he insisted the driver ‘deserved it’.

Dancing On Ice star Brendan Cole said he didn’t regret swearing at taxi driver (Credit: ITV)

What did Dancing On Ice contestant Brendan Cole say on Instagram?

Sharing a lengthy post, Brendan claimed the driver “drove like a maniac” because he was late for picking him up.

Kiwi dancer Brendan also apologised for his part in any mix up before suggesting the driver reacted ‘unacceptably’.

And in a final swipe, Brendan insisted he had no regrets for swearing at them.

He wrote on his Stories account: “To the driver who just drove like a maniac because I was 30 minutes late for my pick up…

“Once again, I’ve very sorry for messing up my pick up time, it was indeed my mistake and my sincere apologies for that!

“However, your attitude and behaviour after that was unacceptable and you deserved the expletive you got from me as I left your vehicle… I stand by it!”

You deserved the expletive you got from me as I left your vehicle.

Brendan added: “I hope you have a better day from now on and your next client doesn’t make a mistake like I did.”

ED! has contacted a representative for Brendan for comment.

Brendan claimed taxi person “drove like a maniac” (Credit: DOI YouTube)

Brendan’s DOI record so far

Despite being seemingly aggravated by his travel arrangements, Brendan has proved a cool head on the Dancing On Ice rink.

He and skating partner Vanessa Bauer are ranked joint second average score of the series so far with 64.0.

Kimberly Wyatt and Mark Hanretty equal that while Regan Gascoigne and Karina Manta better them with 66.5.

Nonetheless, Brendan has proved himself a real contender – and skated out of the blocks by placing first on the scoreboard in his first week of competition on the ITV show.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV on Sunday February 6 at 6pm.

