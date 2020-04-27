Dancing On Ice star Alexander Demetriou tells fans he's 'leaving stress behind' after confirming marriage breakdown

Pro skater Alexander Demetriou has spoken about 'leaving stress behind' after confirming the breakdown of his marriage wife and fellow Dancing On Ice star Carlotta Edwards.

Alex revealed on his Instagram Stories earlier today (Monday, April 27) that he and Carlotta were separating after four years of marriage.

He wrote: "I'm sorry I have been quiet on social media recently but it's been a tough time personally for me.

"Carlotta and I have separated. Although it saddens me that we can no longer be together, I feel this is best for both of us.

"I'm looking forward to what the future will bring but in the meantime let's all stay home and stay safe."

He was rumoured to have found romance with his Dancing On Ice partner, former Love Island star Maura Higgins.

Alex was partnered with ex Love Islander Maura Higgins in this year's series (Credit: ITV)

But the reality TV favourite quashed the rumours by confirming the pair were simply "close friends".

Speaking to The Sun, Maura said: "Alex and I are so close – we've trained together for months. Obviously, we're going to be close, exactly like every other partner on the show. But that’s it. We're very close friends and we get on well."

Since then, Alex has posted a message to Instagram in which he talks about 'leaving stress behind' and 'clearing the mind'.

Clear your mind, fuel your soul.

Alongside a snap of himself out for a run along Blackpool's waterfront, he said: "With all the stress you carry around... With every step leave it behind, clear your mind, fuel your soul.

"Ocean breeze and the sun is out. What more can you ask for? Best time yet as well."

His fans welcomed him back in the comments, as he has not been active on social media in recent weeks.

One said: "Stay strong Alex, I hope you and Carlotta can find it in your hearts to stay friends as you are both lovely people.xxx."

Another wrote: "Good to have you back, we've missed you."

A third put: "Stay safe. Lovely pic. Sunshine is the best medicine."

And Dancing On Ice 2019 contestant Ian H Watkins commented with a string of clapping and muscle-flex emojis.

