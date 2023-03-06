Siva Kaneswaran fans rally around as he issues heartbreaking message after Dancing On Ice elimination

Siva Kaneswaran brought a tear to everyone’s eye after he paid a tribute to his former bandmate Tom Parker during his performance on Dancing On Ice.

However, the singer was voted off from the show alongside Mollie Gallagher in the tense semi-final on Sunday night.

Following his exit, Siva took to Instagram to share an emotional message to his fans and to thank Tom ‘for looking after’ him on the ice.

Singer Siva Kaneswaran was eliminated from Dancing On Ice yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Siva on Dancing On Ice

Siva dedicated his semi-final performance to his The Wanted bandmate Tom, who passed away last year.

Tom tragically died in March last year after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

There are moments in life that I’ll look back on and treasure. This was one of them.

Paying tribute to his friend, Siva danced to The Wanted’s hit Gold Forever while Tom’s widow Kelsey sat in the audience.

However, after his tear-jerking performance, Siva was sadly booted from the show alongside Mollie in a brutal double axing.

Taking to Instagram, Siva wrote an emotional message to his fans, thanking them for their support.

He also wrote a heartfelt note to Tom, saying that his misses and loves him.

Siva wrote: “There are moments in life that I’ll look back on and treasure. This was one of them.

“Tommy boy, you beautiful man. I truly hope we made enough noise down here for you. Thanks for looking after me on the ice. Miss you so much. Love you brother x.

Siva Kaneswaran was booted off DOI yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Siva then went on to thank Dancing On Ice and his partner Klabera Komini.

He added: “Thank you to @dancingonice for supporting me and making a lot of people smile/cry x.

“Thank you to @klabera.ko for being a real one, truly seeing me and what I had to do. I’ll never forget you partner.”

Siva continued: “Thank you all for your love and support. I’m so proud of myself and how far I’ve come. Best of luck of the finalists. Now I need to sleep for three days.”

Fans rally around Siva following exit

Fans rushed to Siva’s support claiming that they are ‘so proud’ of the singer.

One fan wrote: “You were amazing how you held it together. Tom and family are so proud as we are.”

Another added: “You have done Tom proud by that routine, he’ll be looking down at all that you do. And well done for getting that far in the competition.”

Someone else said: “Amazing tribute to Tom I’m sure he was looking down proudly on you Siva. You’ve done so well be proud of yourself.”

