Dancing On Ice champ star Ray Quinn has revealed his fiancée, Emily Ashleigh Fletcher, is pregnant with their first baby.

The actor, who won the show in 2009 and was crowned winner of the All Star series in 2014, announced the news on Instagram.

Ray, 33, already shares nine-year-old son Harry with ex-wife Emma Stephens.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (March 6), Ray shared the news with his 100,000 followers.

He posted a sweet video of himself and Emily dancing, before she unveiled her bump in a white silk dress.

The clip ended as pair were seen gazing over an ultrasound photo.

Followers rushed to congratulate the happy couple.

One wrote: “Congratulations to you all. Wonderful news.”

Another said: “Congratulations to you all, what a lovely way to announce it too.”

Dancing On Ice star Ray Quinn is set to become a dad again (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, a third penned: “How gorgeous is this please. Congratulations to you both.”

A fourth posted: “Congratulations both of you… I cried my heart out. You’re going to be the best mummy and daddy ever.”

A fifth shared: “Shut the front door! This is amazing news! Massive congratulations to you both.”

As well as being a dad to son Harry, Ray is also a step-dad to Emma’s son Lucien.

In a previous chat with Entertainment Daily, the star opened up on welcoming a baby with his partner.

Back in 2020, Ray told us: “Never say never, you never know. Fate decides that, you’ve just got to live, love and be happy, but never say never.”

Ray previously won Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

What has the star been up to since Dancing On Ice?

Meanwhile, Ray now works as a carpet fitter in the family business with brothers Darren and Robin.

He decided to step into the business following the death of his dad in 2020.

In a previous interview with The Mirror, he explained: “When I first started, I actually went to work in my dad’s old uniform.

“He’d ­always said you can work your way out of anything; to keep your head up high – and that’s what I’ve done.”

Ray added: “It’s been a tough year. The industry stopped. Then I lost my dad to cancer in November. He was told he had up to eight months to live and he died six weeks later. I have days when I really miss him. He was my best friend.”

The former Hollyoaks star, who proposed to Emily in 2019, also apparently worked as a a Hermes delivery driver during lockdown.

