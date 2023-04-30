Dancing On Ice star Rachel Stevens has hit back after her ex-partner accused her of “having a fling”.

Former Holby City star Jeremy Edwards made the claims in the wake of reports that Rachel is dating her Dancing on Ice co-star, just months after splitting from her husband.

Rachel has a new man in her life (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Rachel Stevens dating Dancing On Ice co-star

Last week, it was claimed that Rachel has a new man in her life following her split from her husband, Alex. The S-Club 7 star is reportedly now dating her former Dancing On Ice co-star Brendyn Hatfield. They met while Rachel was on the show last year.

“They’re really smitten and looking forward to the future,” an insider told The Sun. “Rachel wasn’t expecting to find love again… But she’s feeling postive about what’s to come and hopeful about a new start.”

The source also added that Rachel is on “great terms” with her ex.

Jeremy and Rachel were engaged in 2002 (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Jeremy Edwards hits out at Dancing On Ice star Rachel Stevens

However, one ex Rachel perhaps isn’t on good terms with is Hollyoaks star Jeremy Edwards. Rachel and Jeremy were dating for some time and got engaged in 2002. However, they split in 2003.

Now, Jeremy has spoken out and accused his ex of having a “fling” behind his back in the very early noughties. He claims that news of Rachel’s split from her husband and subsequent dating of Brendyn has “brought this all up again”.

“Since this story came up, it’s brought all this up again. And I’ve thought about it more, I’ve thought about our relationship, and I think she did have a fling,” he told The Sun.

Rachel’s dating of Brendyn has made Jeremy question their past relationship (Credit: ITV)

Rachel hits back

Jeremy then continued, saying he never thought “in a million years” that Rachel would allegedly date a Dancing On Ice pro. “But because of the story that has come out, it just makes me question our relationship,” he then said.

Jeremy and Rachel’s split was believed to be down to his “drinking”. However, Jeremy has now claimed that they split because he didn’t trust Rachel.

“That drinking line sticks and it’s not fair. The reason we broke up is there were trust issues,” he said. Now, Rachel has hit back at the allegations. A spokesperson for the singer said: “The allegation that she cheated on him is false.”

ED! has contacted Rachel’s reps for comment.

Read more: Rachel Stevens announces split from husband Alex Bourne on Instagram

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.