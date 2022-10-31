Dancing On Ice’s Brianne Delcourt shares heartbreak over sad loss: ‘Thanks for being the best big brother to me’

In the latest Dancing On Ice news, Brianne Delcourt has paid an emotional tribute following a heartbreaking loss.

Canadian skater Brianne indicated to Instagram fans yesterday (Sunday October 30) that her loved one Ryan Brown’s funeral had taken place.

The 41-year-old – married to ex DOI partner Kevin Kilbane – vowed in a moving post: “You will never be forgotten.”

Brianne Delcourt has shared her heartbreak with Instagram followers (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Dancing On Ice news

Sharing an image of Ryan as well as a poem on her social media account, Brianne hailed Ryan as an exceptional individual.

She said in the post’s caption: “We said our final goodbyes to you yesterday. I so wished all day long that you would have seen the love that was around you. You never have to doubt that!”

The mum-of-two continued by highlighting how Ryan made an impression as her own family with her husband has grown.

Thanks for being the best big brother to me and a hell of a lot of people who knew you.

She went on: “Thanks for being the best big brother to me and a hell of a lot of people who knew you. Thanks for always being a part of my life and help guiding me and giving me advice about parenthood.

“Most of all, thanks for making me laugh. I’ll never forget that huge smile and that belly laugh and how you lit up a room whenever you were around.”

‘This is not a goodbye’

Former DOI winner Brianne also insisted Ryan’s presence would be felt for a long time.

“You will never be forgotten,” she wrote.

Brianne also noted she was “happy” Ryan, whose cause of death was not stated, was “not in pain anymore”.

“My only wish is that I could have helped you through this pain you struggled with,” she said.

“But I know now that nothing anyone would have said or did would have made things better.”

Brianne signed off her memorial post by suggesting they will be reunited some day.

She concluded: “As you always said after every message or call ‘talk to ya’! This is not a goodbye, this is ‘talk to ya’ later… Love you RyRy, your little moonshine.”

And among the dozens of condolences left in the comments section was an expression of sympathy from another former DOI star.

Soap actress Hayley Tamaddon wrote: “So sorry sweetheart.”

Brianne Delcourt partnered up with Alex Beresford on DOI, among other stars (Credit: Lorraine YouTube)

When did Brianne Delcourt leave Dancing On Ice?

Brianne joined Dancing On Ice in 2010, finishing in third place with Hollyoaks star Kieron Richardson.

She went on to win the ITV series the next year with EastEnders actor Sam Attwater.

She also teamed up with the likes of Neighbours fave Mark Little and GMB weatherman Alex Beresford during her time on the show.

Her departure was confirmed following her run with Kevin in 2020.

