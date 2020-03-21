Dancing On Ice star Matt Evers "very sick" with suspected coronavirus

Professional skater and Dancing On Ice star Matt Evers has been "very sick" for the last few days and thinks he could be suffering from coronavirus.

The 44-year-old revealed he has been fighting "flu symptoms" for close to a week and fears his illness might be COVID-19.

Matt Evers has been "very sick" and thinks it could be COVID-19 (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

He told The Sun: "I've been very sick for the past five days. I've been having flu symptoms and been really spaced out. I've been down, thinking what am I? Who am I?

"I can't get home to my family in the States too, I have elderly parents so I've been feeling pretty helpless."

Matt also spoke about his illness on social media and thanked fans for their kind messages of support, telling them he was "feeling much better" now.

On Friday (March 20), he wrote on Twitter: "Thank you guys for the messages. I became unwell this past Sunday. It was a very weird cold like illness. Headaches, body aches, coughing and now no taste or smell.

"I've been in isolation since then and feeling much much better today. Stay strong and we will get through this."

I have elderly parents so I've been feeling pretty helpless.

Matt's comments follow a message from TV presenter Fiona Phillips, who tweeted yesterday that she too has COVID-19.

But she insisted her fans should not "panic" as her symptoms had so far been mild.

She tweeted: "I am in bed with #coronvirusuk. It's not a very pleasant bedfellow, but nothing more than sore throat, dry cough, headache and tiredness. As long as it stays that way... DON'T panic!"

Elsewhere, former Dancing On Ice star Linda Lusardi was hospitalised this week with suspected coronavirus.

The former Emmerdale actress was admitted to hospital alongside her husband, Sam Kane, and the pair were "stable but very ill" as of Friday.

Sam wrote in an update on Facebook: "To all who know us. Linda and I have been taken to hospital and will be tested for COVID-19 at some point very soon. We are both stable but very ill. Thank you for all of your messages of support. Could I please ask that you hold off from any messaging at this time."

