Dancing On Ice star Karen Barber admits her ‘heart is full’ as she shares sweet family news

Dancing On Ice star Karen Barber has shared some sweet family news with her Twitter fans today.

The ice skating coach took to her Twitter to share a photo of herself cuddling her grandchild.

In the photo, Karen is seen smiling up at the camera while cuddling little Alfie.

Long awaited cuddles with Alfie, my heart is full x pic.twitter.com/eIYYDXL9Aj — Karen Barber (@Woo2Kaz) March 16, 2023

The star, whose partner is Dancing On Ice judge Christopher Dean, wrote: “Long awaited cuddles with Alfie, my heart is full.”

Fans loved the photo as one gushed: “Karen I am so happy for you, I was lucky enough to become a grandmother nearly 15 years ago and I have loved every minute of it.”

Another said: “Being a grandma is the best job in the world. Congratulations.”

Someone else replied: “Awww, that’s adorable.”

Karen is head coach on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Karen’s daughter Laura appeared to tweet about the moment.

She wrote: “Such a great series of Dancing on Ice this year, but Alfie is glad to get his Grandma back @Woo2Kaz.”

Dancing On Ice finished last weekend as Nile Wilson and his professional partner Olivia Smart were crowned the winners.

Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer – who sparked romance rumours throughout their time in the competition – finished as runners-up.

Meanwhile, The Vivienne and partner Colin Grafton finished in third place.

Karen is in a relationship with Christopher Dean (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Karen works behind the scenes at Dancing On Ice, helping to coach the celebrities before their performances.

Her partner Christopher is a judge on the show alongside Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse and Jayne Torvill.

Karen used to be a judge on the panel from 2006 to 2011, when she took on the role as head coach.

She then returned to the judging panel in 2013 and 2014.

However, she made a comeback to the programme in 2019 as head coach.

She has daughters Emma and Laura from her previous relationship with Stephen Pickavance.

Karen and Christopher have been together since 2011.

During the 2023 series of Dancing On Ice, some viewers begged Karen to return to the judging panel.

One tweeted: “Petition for Karen Barber to be a judge again.”

Another wrote: “I miss Karen as a judge as the front. I want her to come back to the panel outside.”

