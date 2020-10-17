Dancing On Ice star Joe Warren-Plant has confirmed his professional partner is Vanessa Bauer.

The Emmerdale actor will skate with Vanessa on next year’s series and fans are thrilled.

Vanessa was crowned the winner of Dancing On Ice 2018 and made the final last year and this year.

What did Joe Warren-Plant say about his Dancing On Ice partner?

Therefore, fans are predicting Joe and Vanessa could make the final next year and may even be crowned champions.

Alongside a photo of himself and Vanessa on the ice, Joe wrote: “So pleased to announce my partner for Dancing On Ice 2021 @vanessabauer_skates.

“Let’s SMASH it!”

Vanessa commented: “SO happy.”

Joe Warren-Plant will skate with Vanessa Bauer on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Fans were thrilled by the news and predicted the pair will reach the final.

One person said: “Here’s the winner? I am putting it out there now.”

Another wrote: “Defo winners… no pressure,” while a third commented: “Winners already!”

Meanwhile, it comes after Denise Van Outen confirmed she’s partnered with Matt Evers.

She wrote on Twitter: “Last night was pretty special for me. I found out who my ice pro is for the next few months.

“I adore Matt, I literally cannot wait to get into skate school with my new teacher and knuckle down to work.”

Denise is partnered with Matt Evers on Dancing On Ice (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Dancing On Ice pairings

Rebekah Vardy also revealed she will skate with Andy Buchanan.

She said on Instagram: “@andybuchanan2 @dancingonice please don’t drop me.

“Joking aside, I woke up this morning feeling grateful for such an amazing day with the Dancing On Ice team yesterday.

Rebekah Vardy will skate with Andy Buchanan (Credit: Elliot / Splash News / SplashNews.com)

“An extra surprise was meeting my wonderful skate pro @andybuchanan2 I am so excited to be partnered with you and am ready for some hard work!”

Joe, Denise and Rebekah will join Rufus Hound, Billie Faiers, Lady Leshurr, Graham Bell and Colin Jackson on the show.

Meanwhile, joining them is Sonny Jay, Jason Donovan, Faye Brookes and Myleene Klass.

