Former Dancing On Ice star Donna Air has issued a health update after fracturing her spine late last year.

Last December, the actress told her Instagram followers about her injury as she sported a brace around her neck.

At the time, she said: “Well the year has ended with a bang. Just when I thought this Christmas would be without restrictions – I have managed to fracture my spine in two places. I guess sometimes we are stopped in our tracks and reminded yet again to keep it simple, looking forward to seeing so many of you when I am back in my dancing shoes.”

Donna Air has issued a health update after fracturing her spine last year (Credit: ITV)

Donna Air accident

She then added: “Grateful to my nearest and dearest who have kept me smiling these past two weeks especially @freyaaspinalll AKA The elf who saved Christmas. A natural COO and the most expert of shoppers.”

Now, Donna – who appeared on Dancing On Ice in 2018 – has issued an update on her health.

Speaking to the MailOnline at the premiere of Never Forget Tibet: The Dalai Lama’s Untold Story, Donna said: “I feel very blessed and very lucky to have made a full recovery. It was very debilitating, but I did a lot of reading and a lot of walking.

“It was quite a different pace of life for me. It was a reminder to myself to cling to the things that really matter.”

At the time of her accident, many of Donna‘s fans sent her well-wishes as well as her celebrity pals.

Lisa Snowdon wrote: “Oh darling that’s horrible. Sending love and a quick recovery.”

Meanwhile, Keith Lemon said: “Hope you’re ok.”

One fan commented: “Oh darling, jeez! Glad you’re smiling because as I know from experience this can be the most excruciating thing! Hope you recover fast.”

Donna skated with professional Mark on Dancing On Ice in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

When did Donna appear on Dancing On Ice and who did she skate with?

Donna appeared on the seventh series of Dancing On Ice, which aired at the start of 2018.

She was partnered with skating professional Mark Hanretty. They left the competition in week seven.

Meanwhile, in 2019, Donna starred in the hit drama The Split.

