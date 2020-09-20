Dancing On Ice star Brianne Delcourt has given fans a glimpse of her baby bump for the very first time.

The mum of one and ex-footballer Kevin Kilbane revealed they will become parents together last week.

The couple got engaged back in February after being paired up on the ITV skating show last October.

They’ve since got married and Brianne is due to give birth next February.

Dancing On Ice stars Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt partnered up on the show last October (Credit: Lorraine YouTube)

Dancing on Ice star Brianne is expecting a baby

Brianne and Kevin both shared the same snap on Instagram which showed Brianne clutching her baby bump.

Brianne’s daughter Gracie was also pictured in the family photo.

What a cute family. Good luck with the new arrival when they come!

Kevin is seen standing behind her as both he and Gracie also placed their hands on Brianne’s belly.

“Just the four of us,” Brianne captioned the image.

Kevin wrote proudly in the comments section: “My stunning girls.”

Brianne showed off her baby bump (Credit: Instagram)

Dancing On Ice fans thrilled

Fans were also made up by the adorable snapshot.

One fan commented: “This is so wonderful to see. Every happiness to you in the world.”

Another wrote: “What a cute family. Good luck with the new arrival when they come!”

A third person added: “Wow, you don’t hang about ha ha! Brilliant news, congratulations.”

According to reports, neither Brianne nor Kevin have any preference when it comes to the gender of their baby.

But apparently Gracie is quite keen on a baby sister.

Kevin is also already a parent to daughters Elsie and Isla.

The couple, who met on Dancing On Ice, recently got married (Credit: DOI YouTube)

Reflecting on their happy news to OK! recently, Kevin said: “I actually couldn’t be happier to be married and to have a baby on the way.”

‘Natural next step’

And Brianne added: “We keep saying to each other: ‘Imagine if we knew this last year.’ I wouldn’t have believed it!”

He continued: “Everything may seem fast in other people’s eyes and we can’t believe it ourselves but we do everything together so this was naturally the next step.”

At the start of the month, Kevin shared photos of their wedding day to Instagram.

They tied the knot at the Bonnie View Inn, a lakeside hotel in Canada.

He wrote: “We celebrated our proposed wedding day anyway. I love you @brianne_tv.”

Meanwhile, Brianne said: “So, today was the day Kevin and I were supposed to be getting married in Ireland 09-04-2020.

“Damn you Covid, so we celebrated our way.”

