Dancing On Ice star Alexandra Murphy has announced she’s engaged after her partner, Paul Klein, popped the question.

The YouTuber decided to ask professional skater Alexandra to marry him by writing a sweet song comprised of good times together.

The video, which Paul shared on his Instagram, saw Alexandra wipe her eyes at the thoughtful lyrics.

“I knew this was some prank!” she laughed, before Paul led her onto a garden.

Alexandra has announced she’s engaged! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dancing On Ice star Alexandra Murphy engaged

All their family and friends were stood watching, as Paul showed his fiancée-to-be to a sign which read: Marry Me!

With everyone in tears, it was an emotional moment as Alexandra said yes.

I had no clue, he totally got me.

Alexandra herself could barely believe the news, telling the camera: “I’ve just got fricking engaged!”

She later told Hello! magazine: “I wasn’t expecting it. Or not even close. We obviously knew we were going to be together forever.

“But we had kind of mentioned that we would talk about all that stuff maybe this coming year. I had no clue, he totally got me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Woody & Kleiny (@woodyandkleiny)

Naturally, celebrity pals and fans of the pair were quick to send their congratulations.

“Someone cutting onions?” joked a tearful AJ Odudu. “Congrats guys!”

Blue’s Antony Costa quips: “We better get invited! Congratulations.”

Meanwhile, former Love Island winner Kem Cetinay wrote: “Love you both, can’t wait to breakdance at the wedding.”

And former Strictly star Joanne Clifton added: “Omg, I’m crying in the street! Congratulations.”

Joe and Alex won Dancing On Ice in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

How did Alex Murphy and Paul Klein meet?

Alexandra met Paul back in 2019, when the pair both starred on the same series of Celebrity Coach Trip.

However, romance blossomed at the back of the bus, and the pair started dating shortly afterwards.

“Kleiny and I have had a few dates on land and off the bus,” Alexandra said at the time. “Who knows what will happen now we’re not on wheels!”

Alexandra was Dancing On Ice champion in 2020 with Joe Swash.

She announced her exit from the show in June 2020.

At the time, she said in a statement: “For the last three years, Dancing On Ice has not only been my job, but also what I considered to be my family.

“I am broken hearted to announce that I have recently been informed that I will not be re-contracted for Dancing On Ice 2021 series.”

She added: “Though I am heartbroken, I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason, and although this hurts right now, I will pick myself up and look forward towards the future.”

Dancing On Ice starts Sunday at 6.30pm on ITV1.

Read more: Dancing On Ice 2023: Siva Kaneswaran left with concussion after horror fall: ‘I just passed out’

Are you excited about the show’s return? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!