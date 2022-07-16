Dan Walker and BBC co-star Nina Warhurst smiling
Dan Walker slams ‘morons’ as he supports ex-BBC Breakfast co-star as she’s trolled over appearance

The former BBC Breakfast star defended his pal

By Entertainment Daily

Dan Walker has slammed ‘morons’ on Twitter who have been trolling his former co-star.

BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst is the business and consumer presenter of the show – but unfortunately has fallen prey to trolls.

They have even started to email her at work.

Now the journalist has shared some of the emails she has received – and got the backing of Dan.

Nina posted two emails from people commenting on her body and clothing choice.

She wrote alongside them: “Some emails I picked up today from someone I’ve never met.

“It’s hard to know what to do with stuff like this. But putting it here because this sort of ‘advice’ comes my way a lot. And to other women.

“We have a long, long way to go.”

Dan defends co-star

Quoting her post, Dan hit back at the trolls: “Nina… I think you can safely file these under ‘morons’.

“Ignore them. Your worth is not measured by this sort of guff.

“You’re brilliant at your job, great to work with and you always look classy.

“Got to go… need to spend an hour with the glute machine.”

Dan recently quit BBC Breakfast to move to Channel 5 in a big money deal.

Dan Walker smiles with sunglasses on in the sun
Dan defended Nina on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Elsewhere, Dan was recently awarded an honorary degree by Solent University.

The presenter was awarded the honorary degree of Doctor of Media and shared a photo on Twitter of himself dressed in university robes holding his Doctorate.

Dan captioned the tweet: “Thank you so much to Solent Uni for inviting me today to receive an Honorary Doctorate.”

Meanwhile, the star said he felt “truly humbled”.

He added: “It was lovely to be back at the university & to meet so many people.

“All the best to all those graduating who have to wear hats and cloaks in 30 degree heat.”

