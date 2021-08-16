Dan Walker reveals beloved dog was left ‘struggling to walk’ after ‘painful’ injury

Dan Walker has taken to Twitter to reveal his beloved family dog was left ‘struggling to walk’ after injuring herself.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 44, updated fans on Winnie’s condition yesterday (August 15), following a visit from the vet.

Alongside the post, Dan shared a snap of his four-legged friend looking particularly sad.

Our Winnie has been in a lot of pain for a couple of weeks after injuring her back. We don’t know how she did it but she was struggling to walk. We have given her a lot of love &, with a little help from travelling local vet Matt, she is on the mend & chasing squirrels again 😍 pic.twitter.com/xW2XpB8l52 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) August 15, 2021

What did Dan Walker share on Twitter?

The shot showed Winnie cuddling into a bright yellow blanket inside a cage.

Dan added: “Our Winnie has been in a lot of pain for a couple of weeks after injuring her back.

“We don’t know how she did it but she was struggling to walk.

Our Winnie has been in a lot of pain for a couple of weeks

“We have given her a lot of love &, with a little help from travelling local vet Matt, she is on the mend & chasing squirrels again.”

Fans rushed to comment their messages of support for Winnie.

One wrote: “Aww nothing worse than a poorly pup. Hope Winnie is up on her feet soon.”

Dan Walker shared his concerns for beloved dog Winnie on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Full line-up confirmed as 15th contestant is finally unveiled

A second responded: “Glad Winnie is on the mend.”

Another shared: “So glad she’s on the mend. When I started reading this tweet, I feared the worst for her. That said, onwards and upwards and here’s to many happy years of adventures!”

A fourth commented: “She’s adorable, that would break your heart. Hope Winnie makes a full and quick recovery.”

What else has Dan been up to?

Meanwhile, the post follows after a busy few weeks for Dan.

The BBC Breakfast host became the latest Strictly signing on Tuesday last week (August 10).

Alongside Corrie star Katie McGlynn, the pair were the seventh and eighth stars to be announced for this year’s series.

Dan is taking part in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Fresh from presenting the Olympics on the BBC, Dan said he was thrilled to be part of the show.

He shared: “I am definitely excited, a little bit worried, mostly terrified and a small part of me is considering going into hiding!”

In addition, the star revealed his children, Joe, Susanna and Jessica, couldn’t be more excited.

Read more: Strictly contestants 2021: Is BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker married? What is his net worth?

Dan added: “My kids have only ever asked me to go on two shows… Saturday Mash Up and Strictly.

“I did Saturday Mash Up this summer so… it’s time to embrace the sequins.”

Find out the full Strictly Come Dancing line up here.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.