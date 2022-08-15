Dan Walker smiles outside BBC studios
Dan Walker tells Twitter fans to ‘keep Friday nights free’ as he announces new ‘special’ project

A new show for Dan it seems!

By Rebecca Carter

Dan Walker has told his fans on Twitter to ‘keep their Friday nights free’ for an exciting new project.

The former BBC Breakfast host recently moved to Channel 5 to host their 5 News programme.

He announced earlier this year that he would also be working on other programmes for the channel.

Now, Dan has revealed he’s off to a secret location to start filming a new “special” project.

Dan Walker on Twitter

Sharing a photo of himself wearing sunglasses in a car, Dan said on Twitter: “Off to a top-secret location to start filming a very exciting new project for @channel5_tv. 

“Details soon… I hope you like it. Keep your Friday nights free.”

Fans are already thrilled by the news as one replied: “Sounds exciting Dan.”

Another said: “I’m in. Looking [cool] btw Mr Walker!”

Dan Walker broadcasting outside Downing Street on 5 News
Dan is filming a new project for Channel 5 (Credit: Channel 5/YouTube)

A third added: “As long as it’s not a game show Dan. Would love to see you do a chat show.”

In April, Dan announced he would be leaving the BBC for his new job at Channel 5.

At the time, the presenter said: “I’m really excited. But this has also been a massive decision for me because I love Breakfast.

“I love working alongside Sally [Nugent] and I love the team there.

“But Channel 5 came with big ambitions, with big plans. And I don’t think opportunities like this come around very often.”

Dan Walker hosting BBC Breakfast
Dan left BBC Breakfast earlier this year (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

He added: “What I love about this deal is I not only get to present the news, but also host a whole range of new programmes right across the channel.”

Although fans were gutted to see him leave the BBC, others were excited about Dan’s new role.

Read more: BBC suffers huge Dan Walker blunder MONTHS after he left BBC Breakfast

One said: “So disappointed you’re leaving breakfast but look forward to watching you on C5.”

Another added: “The Breakfast gang will miss you. Looking forward to seeing what you do next.”

