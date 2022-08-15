Dan Walker has told his fans on Twitter to ‘keep their Friday nights free’ for an exciting new project.

The former BBC Breakfast host recently moved to Channel 5 to host their 5 News programme.

He announced earlier this year that he would also be working on other programmes for the channel.

Now, Dan has revealed he’s off to a secret location to start filming a new “special” project.

Off to a top-secret location to start filming a very exciting new project for @channel5_tv Details soon… I hope you like it.

Keep your Friday nights free 😉 pic.twitter.com/zm4iCGAtU4 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) August 15, 2022

Sharing a photo of himself wearing sunglasses in a car, Dan said on Twitter: “Off to a top-secret location to start filming a very exciting new project for @channel5_tv.

“Details soon… I hope you like it. Keep your Friday nights free.”

Fans are already thrilled by the news as one replied: “Sounds exciting Dan.”

Another said: “I’m in. Looking [cool] btw Mr Walker!”

Dan is filming a new project for Channel 5 (Credit: Channel 5/YouTube)

A third added: “As long as it’s not a game show Dan. Would love to see you do a chat show.”

In April, Dan announced he would be leaving the BBC for his new job at Channel 5.

At the time, the presenter said: “I’m really excited. But this has also been a massive decision for me because I love Breakfast.

“I love working alongside Sally [Nugent] and I love the team there.

“But Channel 5 came with big ambitions, with big plans. And I don’t think opportunities like this come around very often.”

Dan left BBC Breakfast earlier this year (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

He added: “What I love about this deal is I not only get to present the news, but also host a whole range of new programmes right across the channel.”

Although fans were gutted to see him leave the BBC, others were excited about Dan’s new role.

One said: “So disappointed you’re leaving breakfast but look forward to watching you on C5.”

Another added: “The Breakfast gang will miss you. Looking forward to seeing what you do next.”

