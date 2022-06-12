Dan Walker came under fire from his Twitter followers after revealing he’d taken his daughter to A&E earlier today (June 12).

Dan was accused of adding unnecessary strain to the NHS by taking his daughter to hospital after she fractured her finger.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star and news presenter shared the news on Twitter, posting a photo of her bruised finger.

Currently in A & E with our daughter who has a suspected broken finger 🤕 4 hour wait has begun ⏰ pic.twitter.com/SoVSmZrkcf — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 12, 2022

Dan Walker accused of wasting NHS time

But followers weren’t impressed with his decision to attend the Emergency Department, with many suggesting he had wasted their time.

Pointless waste of yours and the NHS time just strap it up to the next finger, rest it and use pain relief if needed — Carlo AnSatoshi – BTFD ⚡️ ∞ / 21m (@CarloAnSatoshi) June 12, 2022

The wait is because people with broken fingers waste their time! Go to a minor injuries unit, or get a buddy bandage. — Laird J.Anderson (@Jonnyanderson27) June 12, 2022

Don’t waste the NHS time, lump of ice get the swelling down, then strap it up. — Ted Sage (@TedSage1) June 12, 2022

Another follower replied with some advice for Dan, saying: “I know the NHS is struggling at the moment.

“But for balance my son needed an X-Ray on a suspected broken wrist this week, and was in and out of our local minor injuries unit within an hour. Important to recognise when it goes well!”

Dan Walker had to defend himself against Twitter moans (Credit: Splash News)

Dan shared another image of her bandaged hand.

He added: “Thanks to the lovely staff at @SheffChildrens who are doing a brilliant job with staff shortages at the moment.

“The nurse who dressed it was 90 mins into a 13-hour shift!

Twitter is odd sometimes.

“Love the NHS.”

Dan Walker defends himself

But after receiving replies regarding his comment on the length of the nurse’s shift, Dan felt he had to defend himself.

Twitter is odd sometimes. Some people are angry about the mention of shift length. I’m not ‘amazed’ she’s doing 13 hours – my sister is a nurse and does it all the time. I used to do whooping great shifts 6 days a week 😳😂

Nothing wrong with working hard.

Have a lovely day. — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 12, 2022

Dan’s daughter on the mend

Luckily, though, his daughter was discharged with a buckle fracture and should be on the mend soon.

Dan, who recently joined Channel 5, shared three kids – Susanna, Jessica and Joe – with wife Sarah.

