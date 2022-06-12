Dan Walker speaking on Channel 5's 5 News outside Downing Street
Dan Walker slammed on Twitter as he shares picture from A&E: ‘Pointless waste of time’

The Channel 5 newsreader came under fire

By Entertainment Daily

Dan Walker came under fire from his Twitter followers after revealing he’d taken his daughter to A&E earlier today (June 12).

Dan was accused of adding unnecessary strain to the NHS by taking his daughter to hospital after she fractured her finger.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star and news presenter shared the news on Twitter, posting a photo of her bruised finger.

Dan Walker accused of wasting NHS time

But followers weren’t impressed with his decision to attend the Emergency Department, with many suggesting he had wasted their time.

Another follower replied with some advice for Dan, saying: “I know the NHS is struggling at the moment.

“But for balance my son needed an X-Ray on a suspected broken wrist this week, and was in and out of our local minor injuries unit within an hour. Important to recognise when it goes well!”

Dan Walker smiling to camera
Dan Walker had to defend himself against Twitter moans (Credit: Splash News)

Dan shared another image of her bandaged hand.

He added: “Thanks to the lovely staff at @SheffChildrens who are doing a brilliant job with staff shortages at the moment.

“The nurse who dressed it was 90 mins into a 13-hour shift!

Twitter is odd sometimes.

“Love the NHS.”

Dan Walker defends himself

But after receiving replies regarding his comment on the length of the nurse’s shift, Dan felt he had to defend himself.

Dan’s daughter on the mend

Luckily, though, his daughter was discharged with a buckle fracture and should be on the mend soon.

Dan, who recently joined Channel 5, shared three kids – Susanna, Jessica and Joe – with wife Sarah.

