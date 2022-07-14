Disgruntled Dan Walker hits back at fan who chastises him for taking his kids out of school

Presenter Dan Walker was forced to hit back at a fan on Twitter who chastised him for ‘taking his kids out of school’.

The journalist and presenter took to social media to share a picture of his kids enjoying a beauty spot in the Peak District.

Dan Walker is now working for Channel 5 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dan Walker left disgruntled by fans Twitter comment

Dan shared a picture of his kids swimming at a place called Slippery Stones in the Peak District.

He wrote: “Took the kids to Slippery Stones in the Peak District today…just beautiful.”

Dan shares kids Susanna, Jessica and Joe with wife Sarah.

Took the kids to Slippery Stones in the Peak District today… just beautiful pic.twitter.com/mhqU5Qfd4l — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) July 13, 2022

But one reader made an assumption about Dan taking his children out of school.

He simply asked Dan on Twitter: “School?”

Read more: Dan Walker ‘truly humbled’ as he makes big announcement to fans

Perhaps he assumed Dan lived in London, since he has a busy work schedule.

Yes Mike, they do go to school…but thankfully it doesn’t go on until dark.

But he in fact lives just 40 minutes away from the Peak District, because the family live in Sheffield.

Dan responded: “Yes Mike, they do go to school…but thankfully it doesn’t go on until dark,” adding an eye-rolling emoji.

Mike replied: “Phew, can go to bed now that’s sorted,’ with a thumbs up emoji.

He added that he was “just a nosey ex-teacher”.

Who is presenter married to?

Dan became a presenter on BBC Breakfast in 2016.

But in April he announced on Twitter that he would be moving to work at Channel 5.

Meanwhile, in June, Dan made his debut on Channel 5 reporting on Boris Johnson‘s no confidence vote from outside 10 Downing Street.

He even appeared on Strictly in 2021.

Read more: Netflix fans convinced cast of 365 Days are having sex for real

But while her husband’s face is famous, wife Sarah Walker is very private.

The couple married 2001.

They met two years earlier when they both attended Sheffield University, where Dan graduated with a Masters in broadcast journalism.

They moved to the city so the family could have a quiet life away from any media interest.

What do you think of Dan’s response to the Twitter critic? Let us know over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix