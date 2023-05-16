Dan Walker speaks on Loose Women
Dan Walker divides Twitter followers as he asks if ‘it is okay to taser’ an 11-year-old child

'Sorry, is this an actual live situation you’re in?'

By Réiltín Doherty

Dan Walker has divided Twitter followers after he asked if “it’s okay to taser” an 11-year-old child if they were “brandishing a knife”. Many confused followers were left wondering if Dan was facing that situation before the Channel 5 News host later clarified the context behind the tweet.

Dan explained that a child in Scotland had been tasered for holding a knife. He was later covering the story on Channel 5, but the tweet still caused a big stir online.

Dan Walker frowns on Loose Women
Dan Walker has caused a big divide on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

Dan Walker asks if ‘it’s okay to taser a child’ on Twitter

The Channel 5 News host asked: “If an 11-year-old is brandishing a knife… is it okay to taser them?” He caused a big stir on Twitter with the post, as concerned followers asked if Dan was really in that situation. One person asked: “Sorry, is this an actual live situation you’re in?”

Another person joked: “Funny you should ask as I was wondering the exact same thing.” A third person added: “Sorry Dan only just seen this, I guess if you have to? Hope you made the right decision.”

In a new Tweet, Dan clarified: “Just for clarity… this is not a live situation. It happened in Scotland and we are covering it on 5 News today.” An 11 year old was tasered at Craig Tara Caravan Park near Ayr in March. An investigation was recently launched into the incident. Footage showed the boy holding a knife.

Dan Walker smiles on Channel 5 news
Dan Walker said he covering the story on Channel 5 News (Credit: Channel 5)

The real debate cause a big divide too…

Meanwhile, other followers responded to the initial question that Dan posed. Many argued they would use a taser in that situation. One person wrote: “Been stabbed, hurts a lot. Regardless of the age of the person doing the stabbing. So yeah.” A second person also added: “Yes, it is okay to taser if they fail to put down the knife after repeated warnings.” A third person argued: “Yes, no debate about it.”

But other followers disagreed. One person argued: “Personally I would say it depends on the circumstances.” Another person said: “I would like to believe that a grown adult should be able to disarm an 11-year-old. But circumstances and perspectives are unique.”

