Dan Walker speaking on Lorraine
News

Dan Walker jokes he’s ‘offered resignation’ after hitting ‘career low point’

Very unfortunate!

By Rebecca Carter

Dan Walker has joked on Twitter that he’s “offered” his resignation after hitting a “career low point”.

The Channel 5 presenter hosted his new show, Digging For Treasure, last night (August 26).

On Saturday, Dan took to Twitter to share some good news but suffered an unfortunate and rather rude blunder.

Dan Walker hosting Channel 5 news
Dan joked about offering his resignation (Credit: YouTube)

Dan Walker on Twitter

He had written in the post: “Fantastic response to [Bleep] For Treasure last night and great figures!

“Thanks for watching and for the feedback. We are filming again today – with a little less clapping – and celebrating with a snack of choice.”

However, within minutes he realised he hadn’t actually written the word ‘Digging’.

He had accidentally written a word which rhymes with “jogging” but begins with the letter ‘d’.

Shortly after, Dan wrote: “DIGGING DIGGING DIGGING.”

However, it was already too late as fans began mocking him on Twitter.

Even his celebrity pals poked fun at his blunder as his Digging For Treasure co-star Raksha Dave wrote: “No babes that’s another show.”

Meanwhile, his co-host Michaela Strachan tweeted: “Spellcheck  @mrdanwalker DIGGING!!!”

One fan tweeted: “One of the best tweets you’ve ever done.”

Dan Walker speaking on BBC Breakfast
Dan was mocked by fans on Twitter (Credit: YouTube)

Another said: “All the comments I came here to make were already taken. [Bleep] for Treasure. Classic.”

Later on, Dan joked that he had offered his resignation!

He said: “Full apology has been accepted and I have offered my resignation.”

Richard Osman had tweeted Dan: “Great to see you in a slit trench going at it with both hands on your tool.”

Dan then quipped: “Stop it. [Bleep] is already trending. Career low point.”

It comes after Channel 5 viewers delivered their verdict on Dan’s new show.

Many loved it as one tweeted: “Dan, I thought you and the whole crew were wonderful.”

However, some people weren’t keen as one said: “How massively disappointing. #DiggingForTreasure.”

Read more: Channel 5 viewers all make same complaint about Dan Walker’s new show

Digging For Treasure: Tonight continues on Channel 5, Friday September 2 at 9pm.

What did you think of Dan’s blunder? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. 

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Kate Garraway adjusts her hair on GMB today
GMB viewers express concerns over Kate Garraway’s appearance today
Tipping point host Ben Shephard smiling on Loose Women and Kate Garraway at film premiere
Ben Shephard on ‘secret’ he kept from close friend Kate Garraway for 20 years
Noel Edmonds outside the ITV studios
Noel Edmonds quit TV show following tragic death in stunt
Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers looks down on This Morning
Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers delights fans with appearance in new video amid cancer battle
Jay Blades on The Repair Shop and Judi Dench on red carpet
Judi Dench emotional as late husband’s watch gets repaired by The Repair Shop team
Oti Mabuse smiling and star on The Big Breakfast on Channel 4
The Big Breakfast viewers stunned over Oti Mabuse’s behaviour today