Dan Walker jokes he’s ‘offered resignation’ after hitting ‘career low point’

Dan Walker has joked on Twitter that he’s “offered” his resignation after hitting a “career low point”.

The Channel 5 presenter hosted his new show, Digging For Treasure, last night (August 26).

On Saturday, Dan took to Twitter to share some good news but suffered an unfortunate and rather rude blunder.

Dan joked about offering his resignation (Credit: YouTube)

Dan Walker on Twitter

He had written in the post: “Fantastic response to [Bleep] For Treasure last night and great figures!

“Thanks for watching and for the feedback. We are filming again today – with a little less clapping – and celebrating with a snack of choice.”

However, within minutes he realised he hadn’t actually written the word ‘Digging’.

He had accidentally written a word which rhymes with “jogging” but begins with the letter ‘d’.

Full apology has been accepted and I have offered my resignation 🫣😂 https://t.co/iqeIax4vKj — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) August 27, 2022

Shortly after, Dan wrote: “DIGGING DIGGING DIGGING.”

However, it was already too late as fans began mocking him on Twitter.

Even his celebrity pals poked fun at his blunder as his Digging For Treasure co-star Raksha Dave wrote: “No babes that’s another show.”

Meanwhile, his co-host Michaela Strachan tweeted: “Spellcheck @mrdanwalker DIGGING!!!”

One fan tweeted: “One of the best tweets you’ve ever done.”

Dan was mocked by fans on Twitter (Credit: YouTube)

Another said: “All the comments I came here to make were already taken. [Bleep] for Treasure. Classic.”

Later on, Dan joked that he had offered his resignation!

He said: “Full apology has been accepted and I have offered my resignation.”

Richard Osman had tweeted Dan: “Great to see you in a slit trench going at it with both hands on your tool.”

Dan then quipped: “Stop it. [Bleep] is already trending. Career low point.”

It comes after Channel 5 viewers delivered their verdict on Dan’s new show.

Many loved it as one tweeted: “Dan, I thought you and the whole crew were wonderful.”

However, some people weren’t keen as one said: “How massively disappointing. #DiggingForTreasure.”

Digging For Treasure: Tonight continues on Channel 5, Friday September 2 at 9pm.

