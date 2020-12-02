Dan Osborne has showed off a very pricey car after seemingly striking gold with wife Jacqueline Jossa.

The couple have reportedly made a small fortune this year from hawking clothes online.

Dan took to Instagram to share a video of him getting petrol for his flashy Audi.

The former TOWIE star, 29, is driving an Audi R8 supercar around town, which typically sells for around £167,000.

He has nicknamed his green ride as ‘Grinchy’ and taking to his Instagram stories, shared: “Delivering prizes in style.”

Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa have had a profitable year! (Credit: SplashNews)

How have Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa made so much money?

And Dan and Jacqueline are set for a generous payday this month.

As the former EastEnders actress, 28, revealed that their latest clothing collaboration of family matching pyjamas, sold out within minutes.

Taking to her own Instagram, she revealed: “Such an incredible feeling every time you guys love something, we ordered four times the amount of stock and some of it sold out in four minutes!! Insane!!!”

Meanwhile, Jacqueline has said she wants to put Dan’s cheating allegations behind them, and they hope to buy a new home next year.

Dan’s flashy Audi! (Credit: Instagram)

What has Jacqueline said about Dan’s ‘cheating’ allegations?

She has said she thinks a new home will be a fresh start for herself and Dan, as well as their two young daughters.

She even accused “b****es” of selling stories to the tabloids about her husband.

Speaking to The Sun, Jacqueline said: “Listen – you can’t stop the b*****s selling stories; that is fact, and I know that. They can say what they want, Daniel and I know the truth.”

Jacqueline says their pyjamas range sold out within minutes (Credit: SplashNews)

In fact, she said that she knew about the cheating rumours before the stories hit the press. And that she and Dan have dealt with it in their own way – privately.

The former soap actress added: “Seeing things taken out of context was really hard, because a lot of it was stuff from the past we had already dealt.”

Whereas a source told new! magazine that Dan has now “grown up” and is ready to be completely committed to his wife.



The source claimed: “Dan’s a good looking guy, he gets constant female attention and he wasn’t in such a good place before.

“But now Dan’s grown up a bit. He’s realised what he has and that he shouldn’t have gone elsewhere.”

