Dan Osborne shares pic of wife Jacqueline Jossa and their daughters opening Christmas gifts

Queen of the I’m A Celebrity jungle Jacqueline Jossa is enjoying an idyllic Christmas back home with her two young daughters and husband Dan Osborne.

Dan put all the threesome allegations drama behind him to share an adorable pic of Jacqueline with Ella, four, and Mia, one.

The cutest Christmas scene! (Credit: Dan Osborne Insta stories)

In the colourful snap, all three of his girls are wearing festive pyjamas as they sit underneath the Christmas tree.

Mia is pointing excitedly as her big sister opens a present and Mum captures the moment on her camera phone.

On Christmas Eve, Dan posted a photo of himself with his eyes shut with his girls cuddling up to him, as he shared season’s greetings.

View this post on Instagram Merry Christmas Eve ❤️🎄 A post shared by Dan Osborne (@danosborneofficial) on Dec 24, 2019 at 11:26am PST

Jacqueline shared a picture of his daughters in Christmas jumpers on Instagram on Monday, with the caption "Morning".

View this post on Instagram XMAS JUMPERS ON! 🎄 A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on Dec 23, 2019 at 2:44am PST

The couple have faced a difficult time in the limelight of late with allegations that Dan had a threesome with Celebrity Big Brother co-stars Natalie Nunn and Chloe Ayling.

They are putting on a united front and looking to the future with Dan publicly admitting that he had made some mistakes during their relationship.

He said on social media: "So, after weeks, months, years of constant articles and rumours, some true, some very untrue, I want to publicly say, I know I have made mistakes, we all do as humans, but I've made some that have almost cost me my family

"I have seriously learnt from these massively, so I want to publicly apologise to my beautiful wife and my family for the mistakes I've made."

He also revealed: "Jac, myself and our families are excited for the future, one filled with love and happiness together.

"We truly appreciate everyone that has supported us as a couple, we are ending this year stronger than ever."

Merry Christmas, Dan and Jac... here's to a fresh start in 2020.

