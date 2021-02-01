Dan Osborne has revealed his beloved nan has died from coronavirus.

The former TOWIE star shared the sad news to Instagram on Monday to mark her birthday.

Dan said “it’s been a few days” and his grandad is missing her “like mad”.

Dan Osborne has revealed his beloved nan has died from coronavirus (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What did Dan Osborne say about his nan?

He wrote alongside a photo of himself, his granddad, his nan and wife Jacqueline Jossa on their wedding day: “Happy birthday to my Nan too.

“Can’t believe after all these years on this planet, we lost you to this virus.

“It’s only been a few days and grandad misses you like mad.”

The star said his grandad will miss his Nan “like mad” (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Dan thanks fans for messages of support

He added: “Please give him the strength. We love you Nan.”

The star later thanked fans for their messages of support.

Dan said: “I just want to say thank you for everyone’s messages wishing your thoughts and love to me and my family.

“It sucks, this virus. Anyone with old people in your life, just be extra careful. Take caution.

“My Nan was fine a week and a half ago and now she’s not with us. It hasn’t even sunk in yet.

Dan admitted it “hasn’t sunk in” (Credit: Instagram Stories)

“My Nan was going to work every day before this rubbish happened. Just be careful.

“Just wanted to say thank you so much for your lovely messages, really does mean a lot.”

Dan’s sad family news comes after it was revealed Captain Sir Tom Moore had tested positive for the virus.

His daughter Hannah released a statement to Twitter to confirm her dad, 100, had been admitted to hospital.

She said: “Over the last few weeks, he was being treated for pneumonia and last week tested positive for COVID-19.

Dan with wife Jacqueline Jossa (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

“He was at home with us until today when he needed additional help with his breathing.

“He is being treated in a ward, although he is not in ICU.”

Meanwhile, Sir Tom’s family later said he hasn’t had the COVID-19 vaccine because of the medication he was taking for his pneumonia.

