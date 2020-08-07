Dan Osborne rages at troll for criticising his marriage to wife Jacqueline Jossa

Dan Osborne was left fuming after a fan criticised his marriage to Jacqueline Jossa.

It came after the dad-of-two shared a sweet selfie alongside his wife on Instagram yesterday (August 6).

The loved-up shot showed the pair snuggled up on a sun lounger during a trip to Dubai.

What did Dan Osborne say?

He captioned the shot: "Pair of Osbornes, this is a better picture, me and you, on a boat in Dubai.

"Was the worst weather they had in Dubai in 30 years and still had an amazing time... as long as I’m with you."

Jacqueline, 27, replied to the shot, saying: "I miss your face and your cuddles Mr!"

Despite them appearing happier than ever, one fan couldn't help but comment on the couple's past marriage woes - leaving Dan furious.

Dan Osborne has hit back at a fan who criticised his marriage to Jacqueline Jossa (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dan Osborne hits back

He replied: "Mandy please get yourself a life, find it really sad when people have that much time on their hands and not much life of their own that they get really invested in other people’s business.

"I feel for you but please grow up and just be a normal human, honestly being negative doesn’t look good. Wish you the best & hope life gets more positive for you x."

The former TOWIE star was clearly on a commenting spree, and later took to Jacqueline's profile to silence a troll.

While the initial comment has since been deleted, Dan's response to others shows just how infuriated he was.

Dan was left fuming with a troll (Credit: Instagram)

Read more: Gemma Collins reveals she had a miscarriage during lockdown

The 29-year-old wrote: "[bleep] off jonno you little melt. Get a life commenting negative crap on people's instagrams. Silly little [bleep]."

He added: "Not at all mate. Just find people like you really pathetic and deserve a good smack. So just thought I'd send you a nice reply letting you know what a [bleep] you are."

Fans rushed to support Dan, with one saying: "Ignore the haters. What goes on behind closed doors is your business. If you and Jac and your 2 babies are happy that's all that matters ❤️."

Another commented: "How lovely that you are getting on. Good luck."

The former TOWIE star went on a commenting spree (Credit: SpashNews.com)

Has Dan Osborne cheated?

Last month, Dan finally come clean about cheating on his wife in a tell-all interview.

The reality star admitting he has made mistakes and done things he shouldn’t have done.

He told The Sun: "I know in the past I’ve denied things when they’re not true, then when something has been true, I probably just kept my mouth shut. I was a different person."

Dan also revealed things would have been different if Jac cheated, saying: "I would have left. I've said if it was the other way around I’d be gone."

Dan has admitted to cheating on his wife in the past (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Katie Price faces two-year recovery after she broke both feet

His telling interview came shortly after rumours the couple had split during lockdown.

The former EastEnders star denied them at the time, saying they simply needed a break from each other.

However, Dan has since insisted the pair are better than ever.

In fact, the couple are hopeful for their future together and are even considering another baby.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.