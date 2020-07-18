Dan Osborne planning baby as he finally admits to cheating on Jacqueline Jossa

nowFormer TOWIE star Dan Osborne has finally come clean about cheating on his wife Jacqueline Jossa.

In a tell-all interview, the dad-of-three has spoken out about rumours that have dogged him over the past few years, admitting he has made mistakes and done things he shouldn’t have done.

He also admits if Jacqueline had done the same, he would have left her.

Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa have had a rocky relationship. (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Dan has opened up about his mistakes and praised wife Jacqueline for forgiving him.

The 29-year-old said: "I know in the past I’ve denied things when they’re not true, then when something has been true, I probably just kept my mouth shut. I was a different person.

The reality star has been linked to numerous women, including Love Island's Gabby Allen who has always denied any impropriety.

Dan Osborne fears more cheating rumours

Dan now admits that even being seen with a woman can spark cheating rumours, adding: "I don’t want to be accused of doing this and that just because I’m pictured speaking to a woman.

"Sometimes people look at me horribly in the street and whisper about me in shops and I want it all to end. I don’t deserve that.

Dan Osborne is looking forward to a clean slate (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And he revealed things would have been different if Jac cheated: "I would have left. I've said if it was the other way around I’d be gone."

View this post on Instagram Dinner with my babies 😊❤️❤️❤️ Teddy was happy I promise 😂❤️ A post shared by Dan Osborne (@danosborneofficial) on Jul 14, 2020 at 10:17am PDT

Dan and Jac took time apart in lockdown

There were rumours the couple broke up during lockdown which Jac denied at the time, saying they simply needed a break from each other. Dan has backed this up and added that everything is very much back on track.

The future is bright for Dan and Jac

In fact, he and Jac are both very hopeful for their future together and Dan has revealed plans for a new baby and wedding vow renewal! Good luck to them both and their clean slate.

