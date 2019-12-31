Dan Osborne admits that he's 'done things he shouldn't have' in New Year message

Dan Osborne has taken to Instagram to admit that he's 'done things that I shouldn’t have'.

Dan's admission comes in the wake of claims that he cheated behind his wife's - I'm A Celeb winner and former EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa - back.

Dan, 28, showed two images of himself, one from 2010 and one from this year, complete with very different hair.

He captioned the comparison image: "How things can change in a decade.

"I was 18/19 in the first picture, now 28 and a lot has changed, I’ve turned into 4!

Also done things that I shouldn’t have done, but I’m living and I’m growing as a person and ending this decade with a beautiful wife and three incredible children!

"Haha... lots of ups and downs in the past 10 years... been through some tough times but also had some amazing times! Done amazing things that I never thought I would do, also done things that I shouldn’t have done, but I’m living and I’m growing as a person and ending this decade with a beautiful wife and 3 incredible children!

"Feeling very lucky!"

It wasn't long before many of Dan's fans took to the site to wish him a happy New Year and compliment him on his transformation.

"Like a fine wine, definitely getting better with age," one said. "Happy New Year to you, Jac and those gorgeous children."

Another said: "Happy New Year! You’ve definitely improved with age!"

"You got this Dan," a third wrote. "You have the most beautiful family, you deserve to be happy, and left alone from everyone’s negativity, Jac and the kids love you and I’m sure you will make them all very proud.

"Happy 2020, will be the making of you."

Earlier this year, Dan was embroiled in an infidelity row while Jac was in the jungle competing on I'm A Celebrity.

She allegedly threatened to quit the show after fellow campmate Myles Stephenson told her he believed husband Dan DID have a fling with his ex Gabby Allen, which Dan denied.

He also slammed claims from model Chloe Ayling and reality star Natalie Nunn that he had a threesome with them behind his wife's back.

