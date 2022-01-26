Damian Lewis paid a heartfelt tribute to his late wife Helen McCrory last night (January 25).

The 50-year-old actor was left “heartbroken” after his beloved wife lost her battle to breast cancer in April last year.

During a poetry performance at the National Theatre on Tuesday, Damian bravely spoke about Helen for the first time in public.

Damian Lewis pays tribute to wife Helen McCrory

The special ceremony was dedicated to Helen, who sadly passed away at the age of 52.

The show featured a recording of the Peaky Blinders star speaking at a previous event.

Damian went on to say: “This evening is dedicated to her and it’s perfect, because Helen loved the National Theatre.

“One person whose thunder would absolutely not be stolen was Helen McCrory.”

The star also read the final piece of verse, Everything Is Going To Be All Right, by poet Derek Mahon.

It’s believed that Damian was joined by the couple’s children – daughter Manon, 15, and son Gulliver, 14.

What has Damian previously said about Helen?

Shortly after Helen’s sad passing, Damian shared a touching message about his wife.

He wrote in The Sunday Times: “She always asked people how they were, always took an interest, made each person she met feel special, as though they were the only person in the room.

“Gave them her full attention. Made them laugh, always. There were few funnier people – she was funny as hell.”

The star continued: “She has been utterly heroic in her illness. Funny, of course – generous, brave, uncomplaining, constantly reminding us all of how lucky we’ve been, how blessed we are.”

It followed shortly after the actor confirmed her death in a sad statement.

Damian previously shared: “I’m heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives.

“She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

Helen passed away in April last year, while Damian announced her death in August.

The actress was best known for her roles in BBC One‘s Peaky Blinders and the Harry Potter franchises.

