Damian Lewis appears to have a new girlfriend after American rocker Alison Mosshart’s mum claimed her daughter is “happy” with the Homeland star.

Actor Damian lost his wife Helen McCrory after a valiant battle with cancer in April last year.

And, after Damian revealed in a eulogy at her memorial that she wanted her husband to “love again”, it appears Damian is carrying out Helen’s wishes.

Damian Lewis was married to Helen McCrory from 2007 until her death in 2021 (Credit: Splash News)

How did Damian Lewis meet his reported new girlfriend?

It’s claimed that Damian met Alison through mutual friends in London.

And it’s reported that they have since grown increasingly fond of one another.

Alison is a musician and visual artist, famed for fronting the band The Kills with Kate Moss’ ex Jamie Hince.

She splits her time between London, Los Angeles and Nashville.

Spotted at a trio of events

The couple have been spotted out together numerous times over the past few weeks.

They were first spotted at the National Gallery for a fundraising event last month and they attended the Serpentine Summer Party too.

If she’s happy, we are happy. I’m yet to meet him but certainly I’d like to

Damian and Alison are also reported to have attended the Grand Prix at Silverstone together.

After the event, Alison took to Instagram and shared: “The absolute thrill. I’m still floating… at 200 miles per hour.”

Alison Mosshart is an American rocker known for fronting The Kills (Credit: Splash News)

Alison’s mum breaks her silence

However, perhaps the most concrete confirmation has come from Alison’s mum Vivian.

The rocker’s mum told the Daily Mail that she expected she’d be in trouble with her daughter for speaking about the romance.

However, she said she’s “excited” for her daughter and keen to meet Damian.

“I don’t know how much flak I’m going to get for all of this but of course we are excited for her,” she said.

Vivian went on to claim: “They have mutual friends. I don’t know exactly how they met but I’m fine with it.

“If she’s happy, we are happy. I’m yet to meet him but certainly I’d like to,” she added.

Helen McCrory’s wish for husband Damian Lewis

Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory was just 52 when she died last year after a secret breast cancer battle.

Helen and Damian had been married since 2007 and shared two children together – son Gulliver, 14, and daughter Manon, 15.

At her memorial, he said: “She said to us from her bed: ‘I want Daddy to have girlfriends, lots of them, you must all love again, love isn’t possessive.’

“‘But you know, Damian, try at least to get through the funeral without snogging someone.'”

