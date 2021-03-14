Damian in The One is played by Stephen Campbell Moore.

How much do you know about The History Boys actor, his famous ex and his other TV and film roles?

Read on to find out about the star of Netflix's latest exciting drama.

Stephen Campbell Moore was in The History Boys (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is he and what has he been in?

Stephen Campbell Moore is an actor from London, best known for his role as Irwin in The History Boys.

His TV acting credits include period drama Our Zoo, the BBC’s adaptation of War of the Worlds and Channel 4 series Traitors. He was also in Hunted, the BBC drama aired in 2012.

Stephen was likewise in the Downton Abbey film, in which he played Major Chetwode. His character is the man who tried – and failed – to assassinate King George V during his visit to the village.

The star has been in a number of other films.

He appeared in Red Joan (2018), Goodbye Christopher Robin (2017), The Ones Below (2015), All My Sons (2011) and Season of the Witch (2011).

Stephen as Damian in Netflix’s The One (Credit: Netflix / YouTube)

The One role

In The One on Netflix, Stephen’s character is called Damian.

Damian is an investor in MatchedDNA, the company able to match people with their perfect partners.

In the series, he butts heads with the firm’s co-founder and CEO Rebecca Webb (Hannah Ware).

Stephen with The Crown actress Claire Foy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Was he married to Claire Foy?

Yes, Stephen was previously married to Claire Foy.

Actress Claire played the Queen in the first two series of hit Netflix drama The Crown, alongside Matt Smith’s Prince Philip.

Stephen married Claire in 2014 and they split after four years

As reported by Hello! magazine, they said in a statement at the start of 2018: “We can confirm that we have separated and have been for some time. We do however continue as great friends with the utmost respect for one another. We ask for our privacy during this time.”

You realise you’re not the most important person… everybody who loves you goes through far worse.

Claire and Stephen met while they were both working on Season of the Witch.

They have one child together, six-year-old daughter Ivy Rose Moore.

He also has a child with current partner Sophie Cookson, an actress who appeared in the Kingsman films.

They met in 2017, while working together on the film Red Joan.

The actor had an operation for a brain tumour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stephen’s health and brain tumour operation

Doctors diagnosed Stephen with a brain tumour in 2016. It was located on his pituitary gland, which controls metabolism. Although it was benign, they needed to operate.

Speaking to The Sun about the experience, he said: “You realise you’re not the most important person in that process, and everybody who loves you goes through far worse.

“My daughter didn’t know what was going on at all. But my family did, and I could see it in them.”

Speaking further, he said he knew there were things he had to do before going in for surgery – including writing a letter to loved ones.

He continued: “It’s all very much on the off chance that something did go wrong, because every part of you is saying that nothing will. Waking up and being told the operation had gone well was understandably a huge relief.”

