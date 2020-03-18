Coronavirus crisis: Dame Vera Lynn calls on UK to invoke spirit of Blitz to beat COVID-19

Singer Dame Vera Lynn has called on the the UK to beat the coronavirus outbreak by invoking the rallying spirit of the Blitz.

The wartime favourite, 102, boosted the morale of Britain's forces with her songs during the Second World War.

And now, Dame Vera is advising Brits to stay calm, follow the advice of the Government and do their part in combating the spread of COVID-19.

Dame Vera (second from left) sang for Britains troops during WWII (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She said, as reported by The Sun: "In these uncertain times, I am taken back to my time during World War Two, when we all pulled together and looked after each other.

"It is this spirit that we all need to find again to weather the storm of the coronavirus. It's important to remain positive, keep calm and follow the sensible advice provided by the Government at this difficult time."

Speaking further, Dame Vera - who turns 103 this Friday (March 20) - said she understands that many in the UK, especially elderly people, are "worried about what the future may hold".

She urged Brits to 'keep smiling through' (Credit: WENN)

She continued: "I encourage you all to keep smiling through. Even if we are isolated in person, we can still be united in spirit. As the war showed us so many years ago, we are all stronger than we think and, however desperate things may seem today, remember that we can still be kind, we can still laugh - and we can still sing."

It is this spirit that we all need to find again to weather the storm.

Earlier today (Wednesday, March 18), it was reported that a man aged just 45 had become the youngest in the UK to succumb to the deadly flu-like bug.

As reported by the Metro, father-of-two Craig Ruston, who was fighting motor neurone disease, lost his battle with coronavirus on Monday (March 16) after going into hospital with a chest infection and later being diagnosed with COVID-19.

A post on Facebook, signed off by his wife Sally and his daughters, read: "We are truly heartbroken. His fight with MND was not ready to be over. At diagnosis in June 2018 he was given roughly two years to live. He was pushing that back. Craig was not ready to go."

Brits have been told to cease all non-essential travel and contact with each other (Credit: SplashNews.com)

As of Wednesday morning, 71 people in the UK had died from coronavirus, amid warnings that as many as 55,000 people could now be carrying the bug.

