Dame Diana Rigg dies aged 82, agent confirms

Diana Rigg has died at the age of 82, a representative confirmed today.

The actress, known for her roles in the hit TV series Game of Thrones and The Avengers, passed away this morning (Thursday, September 10).

Diana Rigg has died at the age of 82, her agent confirmed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Dame Diana Rigg’s representatives say about her death?

A reported by the BBC, the star’s agent said she died “peacefully” early on Friday morning.

Diana was surrounded by family members, they said.

A statement read: “She died peacefully early this morning.

“She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time.”

Diana Rigg acted in Game of Thrones and The Avengers (Credit: Lionel Urman / SplashNews.com)

What TV and film roles was Diana Rigg known for?

Diana’s roles included Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones, Emma Peel in The Avengers and Mrs. Gillyflower in Doctor Who.

Enid Diana Elizabeth Rigg, the star made her professional debut in a production of The Caucasian Chalk Circle at the York Festival in 1957. She later joined the Royal Shakespeare Company and appeared in various productions before 1965, when she landed her breakthrough role in The Avengers.

However, she quit the show after two years, disliking TV fame and yearning to be back on stage.

Despite that, she starred opposite George Lazenby as Tracy in the James Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. It made her the first and only woman to ever marry the famous spy.

She nabbed a BAFTA in 1990 for portraying an obsessive parent in the BBC’s Mother Love. She also landed a Tony Award four years later, for Medea, and received her damehood the same year.

(Credit: SplashNews.com)She was also awarded an Emmy for her role as Mrs. Danvers in a TV adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s ‘Rebecca’ and was nominated by the same organisation for her ‘Game of Thrones’ role.

Her most recent movie, ‘Last Night in Soho’, had been scheduled for release this month but in May, it was pushed back to April 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2017, Diana – who was previously married to Menachem Gueffen from 1973 to 1976 and then Archie Stirling, the father of her daughter Rachael, until 1990 – underwent heart surgery after falling seriously ill.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.