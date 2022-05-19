Dame Deborah James has shared a new Instagram post hailing a “little miracle”.

Deborah – who was awarded her damehood by Prince William last week – is living with her parents at their home in Surrey.

She recently revealed that she is nearing the end of her life and receiving palliative care.

As a result, she said she didn’t want her family home to be tarnished with memories of medical equipment and a place of sad memories for her children.

Deborah and her husband Sebastian are parents to Eloise, 12, and Hugo, 14.

Dame Deborah James hails ‘little miracle’ on Instagram

Today, as her BowelBabe JustGiving fund reached almost £6.5 million, Deborah shared news of a “little miracle” with her Instagram followers.

As well as digging deep and donating to Cancer Research in Deborah’s name, many fans also wanted to contact her personally to send their love.

And, given that Dame Deborah wasn’t exactly going to give her parents’ address out, fans have been getting rather inventive when it comes to addressing their correspondence.

Dame Deborah James is nearing the end of her life (Credit: BBC)

‘Please Mr Postman, try and deliver’

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Deborah revealed the attempts to track her down were “giving us life”.

Sharing a picture of a number of letters and cards to her stories, Deborah declared the fact Royal Mail had managed to deliver them was a “little miracle”.

One simply said: “Dame Deborah James. Woking.”

Another was addressed to: “Dame Deborah James. Bowel Babe. C/O Her parents. Surrey.”

The envelope also included the words: “Please Mr Postman, try and deliver.”

Deborah captioned the snap: “I think my parents have the best @royalmailofficial service ever!”

She continued: “The attempted addressed letters are giving us life!

“How on earth they are getting here is a little miracle.”

Some rather imaginatively-addressed letters have found their way to Dame Deborah James (Credit: Instagram)

Dame Deborah pays tribute to her husband

Earlier this week, Deborah shared a picture of herself and her husband on a trip to RHS Wisley.

She was seen wrapped up warm, sitting in her wheelchair, enjoying the spring weather.

Deborah revealed it was the first time in 10 days she’d left the house.

And she paid tribute to Sebastian, who she called her “rock”.

