Ruth Langsford, Dame Deborah James and Piers Morgan smiling
Dame Deborah James remembered by celebrities in heartbreaking tributes

Deborah's legacy will live on

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Dame Deborah James sadly passed away yesterday (Tuesday, June 29) aged 40 following a battle with bowel cancer – and celebrities and fans alike are devastated.

Plenty of celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to Bowel Babe.

Here are some of the most heartbreaking tributes made to the incredible Deborah.

Dame Deborah James in a floral dress for BBC interview
Deborah passed away yesterday (Credit: BBC)

Dame Deborah James tributes

Upon hearing the news of Deborah’s death, tributes began pouring in on social media.

Plenty of celebrities took the time to pay tribute to Deborah too.

Loose Women star Ruth Langsford uploaded a photo of herself, Deborah, and Eamonn Holmes to her Instagram today (Wednesday, June 29).

Dame Deborah James looks serious at camera
Dame Deborah battled bowel cancer (Credit: ITV)

“Just two weeks ago today I posted this photo saying what an honour and privilege it had been to meet and talk to Dame Deborah James,” she captioned the snap.

Dame Deborah James dies aged 40 as tributes pour in

“It’s with great sadness that I’m posting it again today after she passed away yesterday,” she continued.

“What an incredible woman who lived her life to the full with cancer and helped so many by raising awareness,” she added.

Ruth then went on to urge her followers to donate to the Bowel Babe Fund.

Davina McCall also paid tribute to Deborah. In a tweet for her 2.7 million followers to see, Davina wrote: “Love you @bowelbabe. Thank you for everything. Love to your family.”

Celebrities pay tribute to Dame Deborah James

Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins uploaded her tribute to Deborah on Instagram.

The 47-year-old posted a picture of Deborah in a white dress, with her back to the sea, for her 244k followers to see.

“Such heartbreaking news that @bowelbabe has gone,” she captioned the snap. “What an inspiration, a truly special person who saved lives & did so much to raise awareness & help others.”

“Who showed that even a terminal diagnosis wasn’t going to stop her living life to the full. So much love to her family & friends,” she added. “Her legacy will live on.”

Loose Women star Katie Piper posted her own tribute too. Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “Deborah James we will never forget you.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also paid tribute. “I’m terribly saddened to hear that Dame Deborah James has died. What an inspiration she was to so many,” he tweeted.

“The awareness she brought to bowel cancer and the research her campaigning has funded will be her enduring legacy. Because of her, many many lives will be saved.”

Piers Morgan tweeted: “RIP Dame Deborah James, aka Bowel Babe. A truly remarkable and inspiring woman. Such sad news.”

Tributes pour in for Deborah

BBC Radio 1 presenter Adele Roberts, who recently announced that she is cancer-free, paid tribute to Deborah too.

The 43-year-old uploaded a picture of Deborah holding a bouquet of flowers to her Instagram last night.

My heart hurts,” she wrote. “Thank you for everything Deborah.” 

She then continued, writing: “Thank you for being so strong for so long and helping others when you were in so much pain yourself.

“You are the best of us. Thinking of your family and friends and I am forever grateful to you for helping me and my family. Rebellious hope forever.”

Dame Deborah James speaking from her hospital bed
Dame Deborah was an inspiration to many (Credit: ITV)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid tribute to Deborah on Instagram this morning too.

They shared Deborah’s final picture to their story for their 13.8 million followers to see.

“We are so sad to hear the heartbreaking news about Dame Deborah. Our thoughts are with her children, her family, and her loved ones.

Who is Wendy Crozier in Coronation Street? What happened between her and Ken Barlow?

“Deborah was an inspirational and unfalteringly brave woman whose legacy will live on.”

Holly Willoughby honoured Deborah too. She shared Deborah’s final photo on her story, with a short caption.

She said: “Deeply saddened to hear the news about Deborah James…what an inspirational life she had…my thoughts and love to her family.”

