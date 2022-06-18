Dame Deborah James ‘broken’ by big regret for her and teenage son Hugo

Dame Deborah James has paid tribute to her own dad and her husband, Seb – with whom she shares two children, Hugo, 14 and Eloise, 12 – ahead of Father’s Day.

Deborah – who last month was given days to live – will be marking the occasion tomorrow with the precious men in her life.

And as she prepares for the devastating reality of leaving her children behind, Deborah is certain they are being left in the best of hands.

“They will want for nothing”

She revealed in an interview with The Sun: “The biggest thing for me right now, not knowing how long I have left, is that the kids will be okay.

“Seb is a great father, he’s incredible with them both.

“I have absolutely no concerns about what will happen to the kids.

“He dotes on them and I know they will want for nothing.

“He loves them so much, and I know that when I’m no longer here, he will love them for me too.”

And, speaking about Father’s Day, she added: “I can’t stop crying. I’m incredibly lucky, it’s hard to put it all into words.

“For me, this year it’s about my dad and Seb, but it’s also about the men in my life who will hopefully one day be fathers too, my son and brother.

“I can’t really comprehend the fact I won’t be here to see that. It breaks me.”

Rebellious Hope In The Style landmark

Meanwhile, Deborah, 40, revealed earlier today that her clothing range for In The Style has now raised £1million pounds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deborah James (@bowelbabe)

She shared on Instagram: “WOW!! 💫 ONE MILLION POUNDS 💫 I am honestly so overwhelmed we, through @inthestyle raised over £1,000,000 for @bowelbabefund for @cr_uk!

“All from sales of the ITS x Dame Deborah James collection and ‘Rebellious Hope’ T-shirts that I designed with @inthestyle. (One million, that’s just crazy.)

“I got a lovely little visit yesterday from the @inthestyle founder @fr15by and his partner @thejamiecorbett who brought this lovely cheque and we have had a little toast to celebrate it. I just can’t believe it!

“What’s funny is when @inthestyle released the first t-shirt we both said how incredible £50k raised would be so for me to still be here and see it’s over £1mil is just so incredible!

“‘Rebellious Hope’ is what has got me through the last few years and it’s what is keeping me going now!

“Seeing all your messages, tags and support has just been the best and I am so grateful that we have been able to do this together! Thank you all.”

