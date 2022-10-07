The husband of Dame Barbara Windsor has opened up about “shocking” abuse he received from cruel trolls over her wealth.

Scott Mitchell, 59, was married to the EastEnders icon for 20 years before she passed away in December 2020.

They met in 1992, with Scott the son of one of Barbara‘s friends. And there was over a quarter of a century age gap between them.

Speaking with The Sun, Scott has now revealed he endured unpleasant jibes from online critics.

And it seems the age difference between much-loved Babs and her toyboy husband may have provoked the vile comments aimed at him.

Scott Mitchell and Dame Barbara Windsor were married for 20 years (Credit: YouTube)

Dame Barbara Windsor’s husband trolled

Scott opened up to the tabloid about his loss and grief ahead of the publication of his book detailing their life together.

He also spoke to The Sun about not being with his Carry On legend wife during her final moments.

But Scott couldn’t help but laugh incredulously at bitterly unpleasant remarks aimed in his direction after Babs’ passing.

He detailed how an online article concerning Barbara’s arrangements led to appalling allegations about his long-term intentions.

Barbara Windsor died in December 2020 aged 83, leaving behind her widower Scott (Credit: YouTube)

‘The long game paid off’ slur

Following Barbara’s death, their joint company was moved solely into Scott’s name. And it seems that was enough to stir up trolls who took a pop at Scott.

He recalled to The Sun: “I don’t look at comments but for some reason, one was above the line and someone had said: ‘I see the long game paid off.'”

Scott – an ambassador for Alzheimer’s Research UK – reportedly laughed as he recounted the awful anecdote.

But it seems he may have heard it all before when Barbara was alive, too.

Scott is an ambassador for Alzheimer’s Research UK (Credit: YouTube)

‘It was shocking’

The abuse only spurred him on to write his book – and he hopes it will be of some comfort to other families enduring dementia in someone close.

Scott continued: “After 27 years and everything we went through together, it was shocking that someone could actually think like that. But it showed me that whatever you do, there’s always going to be someone critical.

It showed me that whatever you do, there’s always going to be someone critical.

“So I thought, just tell your story like Barbara said you should. Anyone reading our dementia journey mustn’t be scared that it’s the absolute same journey they will have with a loved one, because they may not.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Scott admitted he still wakes up in the night and wonders whether his wife is okay.

He indicated reality quickly washes over him when this happens.

But nearly two years on from her death, Scott added he has learned to ‘find himself again’ as he processes his grief.

