Dale Meeks revealed he was in a ‘sinister’ place as he thanked fans for support in final tweet

Dale Meeks shared that he was in a “sinister” place in his last tweet before his tragic death at the age of just 48.

The actor, who made his name on Byker Grove and Emmerdale, most recently appeared in The Hunt for Raoul Moat on ITV. And his final tweet was about the show, which aired in the days leading up to his passing.

Death of Dale Meets: Final tweet

Posting on Twitter, Dale originally shared an article about his TV comeback in the ITV drama series. He commented that it was a “superb article”.

In a nod to the show, which focused on the search for Moat, Dale shared that he was in a “sinister” location as he watched episode one.

Sadly watching tonight’s episode from this equally mysterious and sinister location. It’s fantastic to feel the love.

The actor shared a picture of a grey door with Room 9 and Male written on it. He captioned the photo: “Sadly watching tonight’s episode from this equally mysterious and sinister location. It’s fantastic to feel the love. Thanks gang. Keep it coming xxx.”

Posted on April 17, it was to be the last time that Dale sent a public message on his Twitter account.

Dale’s brother speaks out

Following Dale’s death, his brother Philip Meeks spoke out to reveal his brother’s cause of death.

However, he said that while it would state Dale died of heart failure, the family would be raising funds for mental health charity Mind.

Philip said: “The little boy I grew up with has left me. I cared for him so deeply. I tried so desperately to help him. It will say heart failure on the death certificate but we will be collecting for Mind. Dale was profoundly unwell and unable to cope – and undiagnosed conditions in men in their forties are killers. Dale was let down by those who should have seen beyond his ability to act and recognise his pain. I will never get over his death.”

Dale’s last post on Twitter has become a place for fans to come together and share their grief. One commented: “Sleep easy, Dale pet. You were and always will be, one of the rare diamonds of the North East.”

