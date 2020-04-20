Dad-to-be Dermot O’Leary tears up over babies being delivered in tribute to NHS maternity wards

TV's Dermot O'Leary became emotional over a tribute to NHS maternity wards during the coronavirus pandemic.

The dad-to-be watched the footage during last night's One World: Together At Home concert, which raised money to support those working on the frontline.

The tribute showed newborn babies being born across the UK during the pandemic as Ellie Goulding sang Sir Elton John's track Your Song.

Dermot O'Leary became emotional after watching the tribute to the NHS (Credit: BBC)

The footage also showed relatives meeting babies for the first time.

However, they met the tots through windows because of the current social distancing rules.

It's hay fever season, it's just hay fever season.

The camera cut back to Dermot - who is expecting his first child with his wife Dee - and co-host Claudia Winkleman and he was overwhelmed.

What did Dermot O'Leary say about the NHS tribute?

Claudia said: "Huge thanks to Ellie Goulding as well... are you alright?"

Ellie Goulding sang during the tribute to NHS maternity wards (Credit: BBC)

Dermot said: "It's hay fever season, it's just hay fever season," as he fanned his eyes.

"That was lovely. A big [gestures a hug] to all our staff in our maternity wards up and down the country."

Dermot announced in February that he and Dee were expecting their first child.

Dermot's baby news

The presenter posted a photo of a sign that read: "Koppang O'Leary productions presents 'New Arrival' coming soon."

He wrote: "We’re pleased to announce that we’re expecting a little Koppang O’Leary."

Meanwhile, the BBC hit back at criticism over the presenters being in a studio to host One World: Together At Home last night (April 19).

The concert aimed to celebrate healthcare workers during the pandemic and helped raise more than £100 million.

Hosts Dermot, Claudia and Clara Amfo kept a two metre distance from each other.

However, some viewers have criticised the decision to have Dermot, Claudia and Clara in a studio amid social distancing rules.

BBC responds

A spokesperson told the Mirror: "This was a live two-hour broadcast with numerous pre-recorded and live inserts.

Viewers criticised the presenters being in a studio to host One World: together At Home (Credit: BBC)

"It was safer for the production team to work in a single controlled space that operates within the government guidelines of social distancing than to have multiple recording locations for the presenters.

"Only essential workers were present in the studio.

"They remained at least 2m apart from one another and were advised of the health and safety protocols in advance."

