Craig Revel Horwood has spoken out about his Strictly Come Dancing future in a new interview.

Channel 5 News host Dan Walker asked Craig whether he’ll ever leave the BBC show.

And the answer is… never!

Dan, who starred in the 2021 series of Strictly, interviewed Craig this week.

He took to Twitter to say: “When is @CraigRevHorwood planning on calling it a day on @bbcstrictly? Answer: NEVER!”

Dan, who finished in fifth place with partner Nadiya Bychkova last year, also shared a clip of him and co-host, Tessa Chapman, talking to Craig.

When is @CraigRevHorwood planning on calling it a day on @bbcstrictly? Answer: NEVER! https://t.co/wCH44J17Tg — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 23, 2022

Dan even ruined Craig’s bad-judge reputation by revealing that he’s actually very nice behind the scenes.

He told viewers that whenever he ran into Craig backstage, he always offered lots of advice, which Dan tried to take on board.

A laughing Craig replied: “You did take my advice and that’s why you got through for a large number of weeks, darling!”

Tessa went on to grill Craig about his new musical Strictly Ballroom: The Musical which he both directs and choreographs.

Craig also revealed he’ll be appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 5)

She wanted to know if he was as harsh as a director as he is a judge.

Craig told her that the difference is he gets to choose who he works with in his musicals and only picks very talented people.

Miaow, Craig!

But the interview was all in good jest and Dan’s army of fans were happy to laugh along on Twitter.

Craig, 57, also revealed that he had another new project planned for the upcoming months, Celebrity Gogglebox.

He told Tessa and Dan that he was really excited about it.

Craig said: “I love it, I absolutely love it. I can’t wait actually. It’s one of my favourite, favourite shows.”

Craig revealed he would never leave Strictly (Credit: Channel 5)

Is Craig Revel Horwood staying on Strictly?

Dan went on to point out that Craig was now the only remaining original judge left on Strictly, now it’s been confirmed that Bruno Tonioli won’t be returning this year.

He asked how long Craig saw himself behind the elusive judges’ desk.

Craig answered: “For the rest of my life, if that’s possible.”

So there you have it, don’t believe a thing you hear about Craig jumping ship.

He’s Strictly 4 life.

